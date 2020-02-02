Tuesday's City Council Meeting is shaping up to be a marathon, with two hotly contested issues on the agenda: the futures of both the vice mayor title and the Heritage House proposal.
During the afternoon session, slated to begin at 3:30 p.m., Council will discuss how members should use official titles in contexts unrelated to government business. Specifically, Council will decide if Doris Gentry should continue in the role during her run against Scott Sedgley for mayor in the November election.
Both are sitting council members. Sedgley served a one-year term as vice mayor in 2019. Gentry assumed the role in December when, per Napa charter laws, she was appointed to the position by her fellow council members on a vote of 4 to 1.
The position itself is largely a formality and, historically, it’s gone to the person with the most seniority who has yet to serve in the position. According to Napa’s Municipal Code, if the mayor is absent or unable to perform “duties of the office,” the vice mayor “acts in [her] place.” Ordinarily, this means leading meetings if the mayor’s not present.
Vice mayor receives no additional stipend, and it doesn’t endow authority above fellow members.
The fiery debate arose during the otherwise civil and prolific planning retreat in January. Mayor Jill Techel asked if it’d be fair for Gentry to maintain the title during an election year, suggesting the issue be discussed as an agenda item. She has since specified to the Register that her primary concerns are around election season, which picks up mid-summer, and the possibility of leveraging a Council title in an outside context.
Gentry’s hosting a “Vice Mayor’s Breakfast” at Hillside Christian Church on Feb. 1 and used the hashtag #ViceMayorWorking on a recent Facebook post about a campaign planning retreat in Sonoma.
Neither involves official Council work.
You have free articles remaining.
Techel as well as Councilwomen Liz Alessio and Mary Luros have all endorsed Sedgley for mayor.
Heritage House
Then, at the 6:30 p.m. session, Council will vote on the proposed Heritage House development at 3700 Valle Verde Drive, the site of a shuttered retirement home and possibly a soon-to-be residence for many of Napa’s homeless.
The project, which was approved by the Planning Commission in December, would provide 66 single-room occupancy units, 33 of which would be dedicated to “permanent supportive housing” and the remainder to low-income residents. It also includes a 24-unit apartment complex near Salvador Creek.
Developers received $7.9 million in state funding through a program dedicated to helping cities house their long-term homeless, accounting for almost one-quarter of the anticipated budget. The No Place Like Home initiative mandates tenants be allowed regardless of “sobriety, participation in services or treatment, history of incarceration, credit or history of eviction.”
That meeting had two and half hours of combative testimony in which the opposition shared fears of personal safety and advocates voiced their commitment to “homes for all.” Abode Services, Napa County’s homeless service, says the “housing-first model” in which they give vulnerable people a roof and then offer services provided by their staff is highly successful.
Ultimately, the Commission voted in favor, asking dissenters to “give it a chance.”