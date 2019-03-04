A new path toward Napa’s future city headquarters may begin on Tuesday night.
The City Council will weigh rethinking the needs, budget and possibly location for a civic center that would gather together Napa services currently scattered across seven sites and an aging, undersized City Hall. Council members will decide whether to launch an evaluation that could overhaul a project approved two years ago, but that has since faced rising cost estimates and stiffening resistance from many of the city workers who would be based there.
Approval of a study would open up a change in direction that began in December, when the council assigned two members to consult with city workers on ideas for revamping the project. A decision on a new road map to the civic center could take place by the end of the summer.
The proposed reboot would include two phases – nailing down space needs, affordability and building sites, followed by developing alternatives to the all-in-one multistory complex currently envisioned for the Community Services Building site at 1600 First St.
Significantly, the new study will judge any new proposals on the cost of the civic center itself, and not on the possible resale and redevelopment value of Napa’s current City Hall and police station block on Second Street, according to Nancy Weiss, the executive project manager for the plan.
Officials with the city and its development partner the Plenary Group have released plans for rezoning the Second Street property into a “superblock” of tax-generating housing, hotels and shops, creating revenue that could help defray construction bonds on the new city hall. However, any future study “will not rely on the potential for future tax revenue that may be generated from a future private development of the surplus property” in a separate project, Weiss wrote in a memorandum last week.
The sharper emphasis on the civic center’s price tag follows a series of increases in the project’s cost estimate, which over the past year have crept up from $110 million to $143.6 million amid climbing construction expenses in the Bay Area. Those estimates include the expense of finding temporary office space for city workers during at least two years of construction.
While some opponents objected to the Napa civic center’s expense, others complained about its design and layout – in particular the combination of a police department with civilian quarters in a four-story, 130,000-square-foot structure.
During council discussions of the civic center in 2018, various city employees complained of being left out of the planning process, while members of Napa Police objected to a building whose police-related security requirements they said would drive up the total cost and become “a multimillion-dollar mistake.” The police union took its case to voters by spending more than $50,000 on election mailers supporting council candidates Mary Luros and Liz Alessio, who were both voted into office in November after opposing the city hall-police station combination.
Besides the civic center building itself, Napa’s plan includes replacing the downtown fire station and expanding the Clay Street garage to provide parking space for the expected increase in activity.