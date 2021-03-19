Napa council to explore 'hero pay' ordinance for essential workers in city during pandemic

“It is not too late to ensure the well-being of all essential workers in Napa just like other cities in the Bay Area have done such as San Leandro, Oakland, San Jose and Santa Clara County as well as Berkeley and San Francisco along with Seattle and Long Beach,” Monty Schacht, a 31-year employee at Nob Hill Foods on Trancas Street, wrote council members. “Thanks for considering this subject. We literally have put our lives on the line.”

Despite the need to help essential workers before the COVID-19 threat recedes, Councilmember Bernie Narvaez urged Napa to carefully study the consequences of a hazard pay requirement – including whether it would burden independent grocers lacking the deep funding of national chains, and if a pay boost could leave workers ineligible for other kinds of assistance.

“My biggest concern is, will (businesses) lay anybody off?” he said. “I don’t want people losing their jobs. We need to do some research on the implications of that. People have been putting themselves at risk, so it’s important to talk about this.

“We know the cost of living in Napa is very high, so if people get a few dollars more an hour, will there be implications for some of the help that they receive, based on income level?”