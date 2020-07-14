Napa Council to honor retiring Parks & Rec director John Coates

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As Napa prepares for the August retirement of its current Parks & Recreation director, John Coates, the City is shifting administrative duties to address the impending vacancy.

The department will remain intact, with day to day operations continuing under the supervision of Recreation Manager Katrina Gregory, and Parks & Urban Forestry Manager Jeff Gittings. Following Coates’ retirement, general oversight of Parks & Recreation will fall to Vin Smith, director of Community Development, the city said in a news release Tuesday.

Coates will be honored at a City Council meeting on Tuesday, July 21, recognizing him for his many contributions to the City of Napa.

“All of us here at the City are thrilled for John and wish him well as he enters retirement,” says City Manager Steve Potter. “As a City, we are also dedicated to preserving the quality of services that our Parks & Recreation department offers our residents, and believe that these administrative adjustments will do just that while preserving essential City budget.”

The city had proposed severe cuts to Parks & Rec to deal with revenue losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This triggered a public backlash that prompted the City Council to look for other solutions.