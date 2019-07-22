Tuesday night, Napa’s City Council is poised to pass four years of higher trash collection rates to pull the city’s solid waste and recycling program out of a $3 million shortfall.
The first increase would take effect next month, with further hikes arriving on the first day of 2020, 2021 and 2022. For households using a 35-gallon garbage tote – the most popular of four sizes offered by city contract partner Napa Recycling & Waste Services – the current monthly charge of $27.14 would go up to $30.40 starting Aug. 1 before climbing to $33.44 in 2020, $36.21 in 2021 and $38.29 at the beginning of 2022.
Councilmembers in June green-lighted the mailing of notices about the intended rate hike, more than a month and a half before the scheduled approval vote. Tuesday’s vote can only be pre-empted if more than half of Napa Recycling ratepayers mail back forms of opposition, which must be included with rate-increase notices under state law. Customers also can submit their opposition notices at Tuesday’s meeting before the council makes its decision.
Napa Recycling is coping with a fall-off in the value of salvaged recyclable materials after a crackdown by China on accepting such materials from abroad. In addition, the city has issued $12.5 million in bonds for various improvements such as a covered composting center to meet stricter state environmental rules, and city officials have pointed to the need for more revenue to replace collection trucks and keep pace with labor costs.
Up to 1,250 low-income Napans would be offered a $10-a-month break on their monthly waste-hauling bill, under an assistance program to be modeled after an existing service Pacific Gas & Electric offers for electric bills, city officials said in June. Assistance would be offered on a first-come, first-served basis.
Earlier Tuesday, the council will review progress toward choosing the site of Napa’s new city hall and police headquarters. Earlier plans were abandoned after some employees voiced opposition and cost estimates mounted.
Starting in March, a team of city staff and consultants winnowed a list of 26 potential sites for new office and public safety buildings into four locations large enough to accommodate them, according to city-issued report released Thursday.
The report recommended sticking with the currently proposed site – which covers the existing City Hall, police station and Community Service Building on First, Second and School streets – to preserve a central location for Napa services that uses mostly city-owned land outside the Napa River floodplain.
The other locations identified in the report include the area covering the Community Service Building and the former Jefferson Street Safeway grocery; the neighborhood of the demolished Cinedome theater near Pearl Street; and the Third Street area that includes Napa County offices and the Sullivan block at the southwest corner of Third and Coombs streets.
Also in the afternoon, the council will decide whether to move ahead with a makeover for Imola Avenue, the main east-west traffic route in south Napa and a feeder into Highway 29 and Soscol Avenue’s commercial strip. First proposed in 2017, the planting project would be the first of several intended to beautify major gateway routes into Napa.
A replanting of four-lane Imola’s concrete median would endow the boulevard with a mix of traditional landscape plants and more water-thrifty native vegetation. The plantings, which would be installed from the freeway east to Coombs Street near the Maxwell Bridge, would dress up a divider that is currently mostly barren, save for a few stunted pistache trees, on a heavily traveled stretch of road that runs past the River Park shopping center and several gas stations.
The construction bid would go to San Rafael-based Bortolussi & Watkin Inc., whose $778,947 proposal undercut two other firms, the Public Works department said in a pre-meeting memorandum.