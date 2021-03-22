Napa council to set focus on 2021 city goals

When the Napa City Council sets this year’s to-do list of top priorities this week, it will try to balance the pressing needs wrought by a historic pandemic with longstanding issues such as housing, homelessness and cannabis retailing.

In a special meeting Tuesday, council members will complete their annual goal-setting exercise, deciding what main priorities to include in Napa’s 2021-22 budget. The setting of the priority list will feature goals the council discussed at a two-day workshop in early February.

The priorities will serve as a de facto guidebook to the creation of Napa’s next budget, in which the city must cope with a deficit opened up by the closure of hotels and a sharp drop in tourism as COVID-19 choked off travel for much of 2020. Revenues have been forecast to reach only $87 million for the year ending June 30, more than $10 million off pre-pandemic forecasts, after 2019-20 sales taxes fell by an eighth and hotel room tax revenue by 26% from the year before.

