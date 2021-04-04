Napa council to weigh buffer zone for Planned Parenthood clinic marked by abortion protests

An ordinance to be reviewed Tuesday night by the Napa City Council may change the ground rules for abortion opponents protesting outside the local Planned Parenthood clinic.

The package of rules to be reviewed by council members would create a 30-foot buffer zone around the entrance to a reproductive health center, where protesters would be barred from using amplified sound, shouting, or following clinic staff or visitors unwilling to speak with them. If approved Tuesday and again at an April 20 meeting, the ordinance would take effect 30 days later.

The creation of the ordinance follows years of anti-abortion protests outside the Jefferson Street clinic at 1735 Jefferson St., including twice-yearly campaigns of the worldwide 40 Days for Life prayer vigil movement starting in February and September. Napa Police has reported about 90 calls to the Planned Parenthood center since 2016, largely involving complaints of people blocking the clinic entrance and sidewalk and verbal harassment and threats, City Manager Steve Potter said in a memorandum released Thursday.

The new ordinance would restrict activities near the entrance from one hour before a clinic’s opening to one hour after closing time. It would allow speech within the 30-foot buffer that is not shouted or amplified but would prohibit “harassment” inside that area.