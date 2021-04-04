Napa council to weigh buffer zone for Planned Parenthood clinic marked by abortion protests

An ordinance to be reviewed Tuesday night by the Napa City Council may change the ground rules for abortion opponents protesting outside the local Planned Parenthood clinic.
The package of rules to be reviewed by council members would create a 30-foot buffer zone around the entrance to a reproductive health center, where protesters would be barred from using amplified sound, shouting, or following clinic staff or visitors unwilling to speak with them. If approved Tuesday and again at an April 20 meeting, the ordinance would take effect 30 days later.
The creation of the ordinance follows years of anti-abortion protests outside the Jefferson Street clinic at 1735 Jefferson St., including twice-yearly campaigns of the worldwide 40 Days for Life prayer vigil movement starting in February and September. Napa Police has reported about 90 calls to the Planned Parenthood center since 2016, largely involving complaints of people blocking the clinic entrance and sidewalk and verbal harassment and threats, City Manager Steve Potter said in a memorandum released Thursday.
The new ordinance would restrict activities near the entrance from one hour before a clinic’s opening to one hour after closing time. It would allow speech within the 30-foot buffer that is not shouted or amplified but would prohibit “harassment” inside that area.
Harassment would be defined by the ordinance as moving within 8 feet of a person who states he or she does not want to be approached; following a person in a way causing “a reasonable person to fear bodily harm” to oneself, another person or to property; shouting at a person within the buffer; intentionally touching a person without his or her consent; violent or threatening gestures; and blocking the safe passage of pedestrians or vehicles.
A council discussion in August drew numerous public comments for and against a buffer area for the Planned Parenthood building. In addition, the council at that forum considered extending a downtown zone prohibiting signs, tables, and other objects impeding sidewalk access from the current boundary at Jefferson and Polk streets north to the clinic.
Planned Parenthood’s website does not list surgical abortions in its list of procedures offered in the Napa clinic, but does list distribution of the RU-486 abortion pill by appointment, along with the morning-after pill.
During the Napa council’s afternoon session earlier Tuesday, members also will resume their effort to craft a “hazard pay” ordinance requiring chain grocery stores to provide a 120-day raise to workers at higher risk of exposure to the coronavirus. The requirement would come back for a council vote at a future meeting to be scheduled.
City staff is recommending an ordinance that would apply to grocers with at least 300 U.S. employees and 200 of those in California, including at franchised stores as well as those directly owned by companies. The requirement would cover stores with at least 15,000 square feet of retail space, and with 70% or more of that floor area devoted to household foods like meats, seafood, dairy, produce, deli items, and packaged foods.
The rule would apply to Napa’s Safeway supermarket as well as two Lucky’s branches, a Raley’s, Nob Hill Foods, two Grocery Outlets, and Whole Foods Market, Potter said in a letter to the council.
A draft version of the requirement was narrowly defeated last month over disagreements over whether to limit its reach to supermarket chains or extend it to variety stores and pharmacies that also draw much of their revenue from food sales.
