Next year, Napa city voters may get to share their opinions on the installation of cellular transmitters mounted to utility poles and streetlamps.
The City Council on Tuesday is scheduled to discuss placing an advisory ballot measure on the regulation of small-cell transmitters, which have aroused opposition from a group of opponents alleging an increased cancer risk in their vicinity. If approved by the council, the measure would appear on the March 3 ballot, on the same day as the California presidential primary.
To place an advisory vote on the March ballot, council members must agree on the wording of a ballot measure and then file a request with the Napa County Board of Supervisors no later than Dec. 6. A special election is estimated to cost $75,000 to $100,000, City Manager Steve Potter said in a pre-meeting memorandum.
State elections code requires such advisory measures to include the phrase “advisory vote only” in their headings, and the result would not legally bind the city to take any specific actions. Potter also reiterated that Napa would not pursue any measure seeking to ban new cellular antennas in defiance of federal laws prohibiting local governments from outlawing any federally approved telecommunications equipment.
Vice Mayor Scott Sedgley proposed the plebiscite on Nov. 5, as the council narrowly approved an agreement with Verizon Wireless to install 28 of the transmitter units along city streets – which are more compact than conventional cell towers and bolster wireless reception in smaller areas – at the end of a raucous meeting marked by anti-Verizon signs and shouts of “Shame on you!” after the 3-2 decision, in which Liz Alessio and Doris Gentry voted against the agreement.
Supports of the Verizon pact have said the deal postpones the company’s applications for further small cells and guarantees emissions safety inspections by an engineer of Napa’s choosing, at Verizon’s expense.
Before casting one of the votes in Verizon’s favor, Sedgley supported giving Napans voice their support of or opposition to expanded cellular coverage, but called a complete rollback unrealistic. “I believe that genie is out of the bottle; it’s the world we’re living in,” he said at the time.
Among published research sources on wireless transmission, a 2011 World Health Organization paper lists electromagnetic fields as “possibly” carcinogenic, but statements by the American Cancer Society counter that radio frequency waves from antennas – unlike gamma rays and ultraviolet light – are not powerful enough to break the chemical bonds in DNA molecules.
Later Tuesday, the council will debate the extent and cost of a planned overhaul to Napa’s administrative and public safety buildings, a project it first approved more than two years ago.
Five alternatives will run the gamut from maintenance-only upgrades to the existing City Hall, police station and downtown fire station to a full suite of new buildings that would unify city departments currently scattered across eight sites, some of them leased. Cost estimates range from $31.7 million for remodeling without expansion, up to $123.7 million for all-new construction, according to a pre-meeting report from Nancy Weiss, manager of the city project.
The discussion of a new city headquarters’ scope follows a September decision to keep Napa’s main offices in the same neighborhood as the existing ones, which are clustered on Second and First streets on the west side of downtown. Councilmembers selected the existing municipal district over an alternative location near the former Cinedome theater site on West and Pearl streets, which had gained some support from police and fire personnel for its more central location but also lies near the Napa River floodplain.