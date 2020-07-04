Napa council to weigh November ballot measure for sales tax increase meant to raise $7 million

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Squeezed by plunging revenues and facing steep budget cuts stemming from the coronavirus pandemic, the city of Napa may look for some relief to a sales-tax increase that could raise millions – if voters approve it this fall.

In a special meeting at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, the City Council will review a proposed half-cent increase to Napa's current 7.75 percent tax on purchases. Councilmembers will then decide whether to place the hike – which city officials estimate will generate $7 million to $8 million per year – on the Nov. 3 ballot.

If the council accepts the plan Tuesday, Napa staff would write an ordinance for council members to review July 14, with a final vote set for July 21 to bring a ballot measure before voters in November.

Out of Napa's current 7.75 percent sales tax, 5.5 percent is collected by the state, 0.5 percent is allotted by California to local public safety agencies, and 0.25 percent is sent to Napa County for transportation funding. The city of Napa keeps 1 percent, and another 0.5 percent is reserved for transportation projects across the county under Measure T, with the city receiving about 40 percent of that total.