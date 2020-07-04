Napa council to weigh November ballot measure for sales tax increase meant to raise $7 million

Squeezed by plunging revenues and facing steep budget cuts stemming from the coronavirus pandemic, the city of Napa may look for some relief to a sales-tax increase that could raise millions – if voters approve it this fall.
In a special meeting at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, the City Council will review a proposed half-cent increase to Napa's current 7.75 percent tax on purchases. Councilmembers will then decide whether to place the hike – which city officials estimate will generate $7 million to $8 million per year – on the Nov. 3 ballot.
If the council accepts the plan Tuesday, Napa staff would write an ordinance for council members to review July 14, with a final vote set for July 21 to bring a ballot measure before voters in November.
Out of Napa's current 7.75 percent sales tax, 5.5 percent is collected by the state, 0.5 percent is allotted by California to local public safety agencies, and 0.25 percent is sent to Napa County for transportation funding. The city of Napa keeps 1 percent, and another 0.5 percent is reserved for transportation projects across the county under Measure T, with the city receiving about 40 percent of that total.
The council on June 9 instructed City Manager Steve Potter to survey the community about a possible sales-tax hike, and a survey later in the month contacted more than 500 people, according to a city memorandum released Thursday.
Napa's bid for more sales-tax dollars follows the approval of a tentative budget for the 2020-21 fiscal year, which began Wednesday, to account for plunging hotel room and sales tax revenue as COVID-19 and the resulting state and county stay-at-home orders shut down businesses and virtually emptied out hotels.
Under the new budget, spending is slashed from the $103.3 million planned before the pandemic to $90.6 million, and revenue projections fell from $104.7 million to $87 million.
