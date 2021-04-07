Napa council votes for 30-foot buffer at Planned Parenthood center after years of abortion demonstrations

“I let the couple in and asked how it made them feel,” said Alessio. “The woman said, ‘I didn’t know what she was talking about, but I just wanted to get in and go.’ She felt intimidated.”

“I learned we need to do more,” Alessio said of the visit. “Somebody called and asked me why we need to do this; that 40-minute experience gave me a lot of reasons to do it. Clearly there is intimidation, confusion, manipulation, blocking and frightening people. There’s a lot of direct and passive aggressiveness in terms of blocking people from health services, which is just not right.”

Demonstrators who describe themselves as non-threatening to clinic visitors must learn to see their encounters from the visitors’ point of view, according to Councilmember Beth Painter, who has previously served on Napa Planned Parenthood’s board of advocates.

“We’ve learned a lot this year about perspectives and discrimination,” she said. “Someone may not feel they’re shaming an individual, when in fact they really are. You have to look at life through the lens of another individual; to shame someone who’s just trying to access a health care facility is just wrong.”