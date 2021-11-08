 Skip to main content
Napa County: 29 COVID-19 cases added to local tally after lab reports delayed

COVID-19 update

Napa County has increased its total number of coronavirus cases by 29 after a delay in reports from a COVID-19 testing laboratory, officials announced Monday afternoon.

The previously unreported positive tests date from Oct. 25 and Nov. 3, and are connected to a single lab, according to county spokesperson Leah Greenbaum.

"From what we understand, this delay is due to a reporting issue between a specific lab and the state’s reporting system CalREDIE," she said in an email, referring to the California Reportable Disease Information Exchange. "Napa County Public Health is working with the lab to ensure individuals are notified of their test results in a timely manner while this issue is resolved."

Oct. 25 was the tail end of a Saturday-to-Monday reporting period when Napa County announced 24 new COVID-19 cases, compared to 41 the previous weekend and 40 the next. On Nov. 3, the county reported 18 new infections. It was not immediately known which of the unreported cases were confirmed on each day.

Overall, Napa County had reported 89 positive tests for the week of Oct. 29 to Nov. 4, and 72 for Oct. 22-28.

The county’s newest weekend tally includes 39 infections for the three days ending Monday, Greenbaum said. Seven people were being treated in Napa County hospitals for COVID-19, and 16% of local intensive care beds were available.

Napa County has recorded 13,072 coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic, with 104 deaths.

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com

