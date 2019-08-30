Napa County accepted a $7.5 million offer for its 8.6-acre Old Sonoma Road property in the city of Napa, though the sale has yet to close escrow.
The county no longer uses the former Health and Human Services Agency campus. Caritas Related LLC – a teaming of The Caritas Corp. and Related California – wants to bring housing to the site at 2344 Old Sonoma Road.
On Tuesday, the Napa County Board of Supervisors said “Sold!” to the only bidder in this surplus land auction. The two parties have 120 days to finalize the deal.
“We’re all about affordable housing,” said Randy Redwitz, CEO of The Caritas Corp., told supervisors.
The terms of the sale require the buyers to build at least 25 affordable housing units or make 15 percent of the total numbers of homes affordable, whichever is greater. State codes define the parameters for affordable housing.
For the county, a long chapter in its history is coming to a close. It established the county infirmary at the site in 1869. It closed the infirmary in 1973, then brought mental health services there and eventually its Health and Human Services Agency, which moved away in 2016.
For the past three years, the Old Sonoma Road property has been a kind of ghost town, with vacant buildings sitting behind a chain link fence.
Irvine-based The Caritas Corp. is a nonprofit that has existed for about 22 years. Redwitz said it owns 23 mobile home communities in California with 15,000 residents. It is working on another city of Napa project on Old Sonoma Road across the street from the county property that involves building 20 affordable housing units.
Napa County will have no power over what type of development Caritas and partner Related California bring to the Old Sonoma Road site. Once the sale is finalized, the county will be out of the picture. Proposals will have to be approved by the city of Napa.
“We’re very, very excited about the opportunity here on this particular property,” Redwitz said.
Supervisors Alfredo Pedroza and Brad Wagenknecht expressed satisfaction with what might be the county's Old Sonoma Road wrap-up.
“I really appreciate you all choosing to do business in Napa and making housing a reality for so many working families,” Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza told the Caritas Related team.
Napa County at one point wanted to plan the site for housing, gain city approvals and sell a ready-to-build housing project to a developer for construction. The county held several well-attended community meetings and came up with a tentative proposal for 172 apartments and townhouses.
But supervisors heard different opinions from the community over how many homes to build and whether to save three historic buildings. They decided to simply sell the land and let the new owner come up with a vision.
“You, at this point, probably know about a lot of the issues we were trying to deal with,” Wagenknecht told the buyers. “Hopefully, you are able to bring this all to great fruition.”