More than three years after she was rear-ended on Highway 29, a Napa Superior Court jury awarded $6.8 million damages to a St. Helena woman who suffered a brain injury in the 2015 collision.
On June 1, 2015, Margaret O’Kelly of St. Helena was stopped in traffic going north on Highway 29 when a car driven by Mariah Bryant of Napa County crashed into the back of her vehicle traveling at 45 mph.
At first O’Kelly thought she had a concussion but her trauma was actually much more serious.
“She suffered an injury to her brain that impacted her tremendously from that point forward,” said her attorney, Roger Dreyer. “The losses to Ms. O’Kelly are extraordinary.”
O’Kelly, founder of St. Helena Olive Oil Company, eventually came to learn that she’d suffered a traumatic brain injury (TBI).
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a TBI is caused by a bump, blow or jolt to the head or a penetrating head injury that disrupts the normal function of the brain with the severity ranging from a brief change in mental status or consciousness to an extended period of unconsciousness or amnesia after the injury.
According to an October 2016 Napa Valley Register story, within few months of the accident O’Kelly’s entire life had changed: She was forced to relinquish her downtown store in St. Helena and part with her longtime employees, and she was unable to complete her plans to expand the business, forgoing what had been a nearly completed investment deal. Bright light and even a few minutes of concentration had the potential to result in migraine-type headaches and intense fatigue.
“With a brain injury it’s not like a broken bone,” said O’Kelly at the time. “There’s no outward sign of the condition and so people just see you and think, ‘Well, you look fine, so things are OK.’ But they’re not. Not at all.”
“The consequences of it will impact her (for) the rest of her life,” said Dreyer in an interview last week.
In March 2017, attorneys representing O’Kelly filed a personal injury complaint against Bryant.
In August the case went before a jury in Napa Superior Court.
After a 14-day trial, on Aug. 23, the jury found Bryant negligent and awarded a breakdown of damages: $30,000 for past medical expenses, $360,000 for past loss of earnings, $50,000 for future medical expenses, $2 million for future loss of earnings, $400,000 for pain, suffering and distress and $4 million for future pain, suffering and distress.
The total came to $6.8 million, a percentage of which will be paid to O’Kelly’s attorney.
O’Kelly could not be immediately reached for this story.
According to a note on her company website, "I've recently embarked on unexpected journey as I suffered a TBI in an accident," wrote O'Kelly.
“We've had to scale back operations to allow my body, mind and soul time to heal.”
“It has been a hard and continuing journey,” she said in the 2016 Register story.
Dreyer said that while O’Kelly was awarded damages, “No amount of money compensates a person for this kind of injury. She’s never going to be able to function at the same level as before. You can’t put a price on that. But the jury did the best they could to assess what was fair and reasonable.”
Dreyer said Bryant’s insurance company, Farmers Insurance Group, had multiple opportunities to settle the case, but “they never made a reasonable offer to Ms. O’Kelly.”
“Refusing to negotiate fairly” essentially drove the case to trial, said Dreyer.
Bryant’s attorney referred calls to Farmers Insurance.
“We decline comment on matters in litigation,” said Luis Sahagun, a spokesman for Farmers Insurance.
Dreyer declined to say what percentage of the jury’s award he would receive. He hasn’t been paid yet, he noted.
“They have unlimited money,” he said of Farmers Insurance. “I’m confident this is not the end.”