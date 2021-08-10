Napa County adds a locally controlled firefighting helicopter

Supervisor Diane Dillon brought up a recent San Francisco Chronicle article on Napa County's self-help firefighting efforts. The story at one point asked if the county could ethically withhold a helicopter from fires burning in other counties, in effect having its own exclusive helicopter.

Belyea said mutual aid is voluntary. Some large metropolitan fire agencies in Southern California said they have reasons not to send resources to Northern California’s current, large fires.

“It is voluntary for us to help our neighbors,” Belyea said. “However, there is a piece of it of being a good neighbor … if our neighbors are truly in need, we need to do the right thing while also maintaining the level of protection for the residents here in Napa."

Napa County has been the recipient of neighbors helping the county with local wildfires. It would be inaccurate to say the Blue Sky helicopter will never leave county borders, he said.

Howell Mountain vintner Randy Dunn has pushed for Napa County to have its own early fire aerial response. He said on Tuesday that Belyea, while county fire chief, is also a Cal Fire employee. He wants to make certain the local helicopter response doesn’t get delayed by Cal Fire timing.