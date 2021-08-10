Napa County adds a locally controlled firefighting helicopter

Napa County will spend $1.86 million to have a water-dropping Black Hawk helicopter with a 900-gallon bucket devoted to the county during the heart of this fire season.
The county Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved awarding a $1.65 million contract to Blue Sky Helicopters for Aug. 15 through Nov. 13. Additional costs such as insurance boost the overall cost to $1.86 million.
Cal Fire this spring based a retrofitted Chinook water-dropping helicopter at Napa County Airport. But it is controlled by Cal Fire and as of Tuesday had been temporarily reassigned to fight massive fires elsewhere in Northern California.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!
County officials decided they want a locally-based helicopter under the control of county Fire Chief Geoff Belyea. The idea is to help prevent a wildfire from growing to massive proportions by quickly dumping water on it.
“I think we need to do this,” county Supervisor Ryan Gregory said.
A Cal Fire helicopter based in Lake County and air tankers responded to a 10-acre wildfire near Lake Berryessa on Aug. 3. The aircraft reached the fire in remote east Napa County terrain before ground crews, in less than 15 minutes after becoming airborne, Belyea said.
"They made a significant difference," Belyea said.
By contracting with Blue Sky, Napa County seeks to guarantee a water-dropping helicopter will be available to make Napa County fires a priority at all times.
Supervisor Diane Dillon brought up a recent San Francisco Chronicle article on Napa County's self-help firefighting efforts. The story at one point asked if the county could ethically withhold a helicopter from fires burning in other counties, in effect having its own exclusive helicopter.
Belyea said mutual aid is voluntary. Some large metropolitan fire agencies in Southern California said they have reasons not to send resources to Northern California’s current, large fires.
“It is voluntary for us to help our neighbors,” Belyea said. “However, there is a piece of it of being a good neighbor … if our neighbors are truly in need, we need to do the right thing while also maintaining the level of protection for the residents here in Napa."
Napa County has been the recipient of neighbors helping the county with local wildfires. It would be inaccurate to say the Blue Sky helicopter will never leave county borders, he said.
Howell Mountain vintner Randy Dunn has pushed for Napa County to have its own early fire aerial response. He said on Tuesday that Belyea, while county fire chief, is also a Cal Fire employee. He wants to make certain the local helicopter response doesn’t get delayed by Cal Fire timing.
“It’s not the initial call comes in and they think about it,” Dunn said by phone to the Napa Valley Register. “They need to just go … I sure hope these guys are ready to go when the sun comes up.”
Southern California-based Blue Sky Helicopters does firefighting work for Cal Fire, the U.S. Forest Service, the U.S. Department of the Interior, the Oregon Department of Forestry and the Washington Department of Natural Resources, according to the company website.
Belyea solicited three bids. Besides Blue Sky, PJ Helicopters bid $1.66 million and Siller Helicopters Inc. bid $4.5 million. The county also received an unsolicited bid for $2.25 million.
Napa County saw about 200,000 acres burn and 1,500 structures destroyed in 2020 in the Hennessey/LNU Lightning Complex fire and the Glass Fire, according to county reports. That prompted calls for the county to do more to prevent future, massive fires.
In April, the Board of Supervisors agreed to spend $6.4 million on vegetative management programs to cut fuel loads. But some residents wanted more done to control wildfires early.
Dunn asked the county to deploy two Fire Boss planes to drop water on fires. The group Growers/Vintners for Responsible Agriculture offered to raise $1.5 million for the effort. The county declined after CalFire raised concerns.
Then Michael Rogerson of the Rogerson Kratos aviation company, who has an Oakville home, offered the county use of two Black Hawk helicopters retrofitted to fight fires. The county decided against taking on the associated costs without going out to bid.
Belyea said the unsolicited $2.25 million bid was from Rogerson. But, Belyea said, these helicopters and pilots have yet to be “carded” so they are authorized to fight California fires and doing so could take a month or two.
With fire season well underway, that's an unrealistic timeframe, he said.
On the fuel reduction front, Belyea mentioned a project along the Ink Grade road near Angwin and another in Berryessa Estates community in the remote northeast county.
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
A Napa homeless camp called The Bowl remains a fixture in south Napa. Hear from some of the residents who call it home.
The Table, a volunteer-based nonprofit organization that has served food for over 30 years five days a week for anyone who needs it, has been …
La Toque, Ken Frank’s Michelin-star Napa restaurant, is now requiring guests to be vaccinated for COVID-19, or show proof of recovery from the…
Napa County is recommending — but not requiring — that even the vaccinated wear masks inside public places.
The American Canyon Mobile Home Park was the target of a second protest in as many years, as some say grievances have not been resolved and se…
At first glance, the turkey, polar bear, woodpecker, cardinal, dinosaur, lizard, and trout statues that decorate Frank Cuellar’s Napa living r…
An American Canyon couple is focusing on a new target — the creation of a range where children and teenagers can learn to handle a bow and arrow.
This Napa woman is going to save her friend's life—by donating one of her kidneys.
Napa Police Department Capt. Jennifer Gonzales will become the next permanent Napa Police Chief
The city of Napa is investigating a sign placed on a flowered Browns Valley Road sidewalk strip that encourages people to not get vaccinated a…
Photos: Take a look at Napa County's most expensive home property sold in July
Napa County's most expensive home property sold in July
Napa County's most expensive home property sold in July
Napa County's most expensive home property sold in July
Napa County's most expensive home property sold in July
Napa County's most expensive home property sold in July
Napa County's most expensive home property sold in July
Napa County's most expensive home property sold in July
Napa County's most expensive home property sold in July
Napa County's most expensive home property sold in July
Napa County's most expensive home property sold in July
Napa County's most expensive home property sold in July
Napa County's most expensive home property sold in July
Napa County's most expensive home property sold in July
You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.