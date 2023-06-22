A Napa county and city committee will soon consider whether a joint public headquarters is a good idea.

Download Napa Valley Register news app today! Your story lives in the Napa Valley. Get in-depth stories from the Napa region and beyond – including news, sports, features and politics.

Napa Mayor Scott Sedgley and Councilmember Mary Luros will serve on the advisory board, the City Council decided Tuesday. The city's representatives will join Napa County supervisors Ryan Gregory and Joelle Gallagher, appointed by the Board of Supervisors on June 6.

City Manager Steve Potter noted at the Tuesday council meeting that county supervisors contacted the city about a month ago to explore the feasibility of having a joint city-county building downtown. He added that Julie Lucido, the city's public works director, is serving as the project manager for the potential facility.

The city’s interest in pursuing a new headquarters is clear: Lucido said the city owns five buildings in the downtown core that have an average age of 65 years and are in poor condition — and maintaining them continues to grow costlier.

“They need full system replacements,” Lucido said. “For example, right now the elevators are down at the police department. That’s an old system, and so it’s not about fixing a component. It needs to be refreshed, refurbished to get that up and running, just as one example.”

On the other hand, the county wants to replace its Carithers building on First Street.

Napa County still wants city of Napa team-up on new downtown headquarters A first stab at Napa County and the city of Napa teaming up on a new downtown building didn't work out. But the county wants to keep trying.

Regardless of whether a joint plan comes together, councilmembers stated that the city needs to put together some type of plan to deal with its aging buildings, for several reasons.

Lucido talked at length about how the city’s buildings also aren’t big enough. The city has had to lease space for its human resources and utilities department for decades, and staff work out of the city’s senior center on Jefferson Street.

She noted that Napa City Hall was built in 1951, a time when the city had 70 employees to serve about 13,579 residents.

“We were a very different community at that time and this building did meet those needs,” Lucido said.

None of that is a surprise, though. For more than two decades, the city of Napa has tried to figure out a project to replace the downtown buildings, Lucido said.

“What I found when I went through the records is there are really consistent themes over the last 20 years,” she said. “The problem even 20 years ago is we didn’t have enough space. The buildings were not in great condition; we needed to lease office space; and they didn’t meet professional standards even 20 years ago. And we’ve made very few changes over the last 20 years.”

Councilmembers agreed on Tuesday to appoint Luros and Sedgley to the committee, and defined what they wanted to see the committee tackle before members report back to the council.

Councilmember Beth Painter, for instance, said that the city’s representatives should first try to figure out what services the two governments want to co-locate in a new building, and why that makes sense.

Painter also wanted the city to at least partially own the building that would emerge from such a plan and not lease it. And, she added, the committee should be mindful of how the community envisions the city’s downtown. Part of the conversation should also involve the demand for parking, Painter said.

Luros said she was cautiously optimistic about the possibility of working with the county on a new headquarters, and added there is value to having a conversation with the county.

“I know it’s very early, but I can envision a facility where someone walks in not knowing whether an issue is a city issue or a county issue and gets directed to exactly what they need,” Luros said. “Maybe it’s one building, maybe it’s one area with multiple buildings; I don’t know. But I think it could be really beneficial to the community, so I’m glad we’re at least exploring this option.”

But Luros added that there’s a lot the city needs to understand before any movement on a project can happen, including a financial plan. And it’s certainly possible the city and county timelines don’t match up in a way that would make a project possible, she said.

“If there’s a benefit and we can make it work, great,” Luros said. “But if our timelines don’t mesh, we also need to be able to move away and say we got to do our thing, we’ve got to get it done.”

Councilmember Liz Alessio said having a communication plan to educate the community is essential so it doesn’t look as if the city is throwing money away by pursuing a new headquarters.

“I would invite them to drive through our parking lot if they think that we like to throw away money or take a look at our roof of the city hall building or speak to anybody who works in the police department,” Alessio said.

PHOTOS: Napa's Inaugural Juneteenth Celebration