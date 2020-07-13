Napa County adopts new COVID-19 enforcement powers

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Napa County has beefed up local COVID-19 health law enforcement by authorizing the issuance of speeding ticket-like citations to violators.

People who hold gatherings and flout other Napa County COVID-19 health laws risk fines of $25 to $500. Businesses flouting health laws risk fines of $200 to $5,000.

Planning, Building and Environmental Services Director David Morrison stressed that the intent is to use this new power cautiously, not go on a ticket-writing flurry as a first response.

“The county’s focus and effort will continue to be education,” he said before the meeting.

The Napa County Board of Supervisors adopted the new enforcement method on Tuesday by unanimous vote. Until now, the county has relied on threats of temporary restraining orders and court-ordered injunctions as hammers for COVID-19-related law compliance.

Supervisor Brad Wagenknecht said his sister is a hairdresser. He went to have his hair done and had to sit in his car until called in. They took his temperature. Everyone wore masks.

Such law-abiding businesses are probably contributing little to the COVID-19 spike. Yet they have been hit with the recent round of state-imposed COVID-19-related business closures, he said.