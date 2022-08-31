Napa County advises residents to prepare for triple-digit holiday heat

Officials in Napa County are advising residents to prepare for several days of triple-digit temperatures, and operators of California’s power grid are asking for voluntary curbs in power use as a heat wave is poised to spread over the West through Labor Day weekend.

The National Weather Service on Wednesday upgraded an excessive heat watch for the Bay Area to a heat warning, which will be in effect from 11 a.m. Thursday to 8 p.m. Tuesday. Daytime conditions are expected to become dangerously hot, with temperatures as high as 107 degrees possible in inland areas.

The Weather Underground website listed a high temperature forecast of 100 degrees Sunday in Napa near Third Street and Soscol Avenue, rising to 104 on Labor Day before dipping slightly to 98 on Tuesday.

Such conditions would approach, but not break, the hottest temperatures recorded in Napa for Labor Day weekend. On Sept. 6, 2020 – the day before the holiday – the weather service recorded a 110-degree peak at Napa State Hospital, tying a 116-year-old local record for the highest temperature reported for the month.

Farther north, Weather Underground is predicting even hotter conditions Upvalley. High temperatures at the site’s St. Helena station on Stockton Street are expected to reach 102 on Thursday, barely dip into double digits on Friday and then re-cross the century mark through the weekend – topping out at 107 on Labor Day.

On Wednesday morning, Napa County’s public health officer Dr. Karen Relucio urged residents to take steps to protect their health.

“When temperatures are high, we want everyone to stay cool, hydrated and informed,” she said in a statement issued by the county Health and Human Services Agency. At higher risk of heat-related stress are seniors, children, infants, people working outdoors, and those with chronic medical problems.

Napans are being asked to check on neighbors with known health conditions, and to keep watch over pets during the heat wave.

Relucio advised Napans to be on the alert for symptoms of heat stress that could require medical attention – profuse sweating and muscle cramps; body temperatures of 105 degrees or more with hot and dry skin; and confusion or unconsciousness.

St. Helena offers cooling center at Carnegie Building over Labor Day weekend The City of St. Helena will offer a cooling center from noon to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, through Tuesday, Sept. 6, at the Carnegie Building, 1360 Oak Ave.

Pet owners are urged never to leave their animals in a car; be alert for signs of heat illness like heavy panting, glazed eyes, an unsteady gait or vomiting; and immediately call a veterinarian if their pet appears to suffer from heat stress. Anyone seeing a distressed animal inside a vehicle is urged to immediately call police or animal control.

During times of excessive heat, people are advised to stay out of the sun, limit outdoor exertion and seek out air-conditioned space. The health department also advises wearing loose and light-colored clothing with wide-brimmed hats, and lowering body temperature with cold compresses, misting or cold showers.

Late Tuesday, St. Helena became the Napa Valley’s first city to announce plans to open an air-conditioned cooling center during the heat emergency.

City residents who cannot safely stay home are invited to seek relief inside the Carnegie Building at 1360 Oak Ave., the city said in a news release. The cooling center will be open between noon and 7 p.m. from Saturday through Tuesday, Sept. 6, when Bay Area temperatures are expected to peak above 100.

Yountville is prepared to open the Community Hall at 6516 Washington St. as a cooling center, but only in the event of a power outage, according to John Ferons, the town’s public works director. The cooling station would open within about 30 minutes of a power interruption, and would be available from noon to 9 p.m.

The city of Napa had no immediate plans to open cooling stations but will continue to evaluate the weather forecast, and may increase staffing to help reduce the risk of fires and deal with heat-related illnesses in the city, Napa Fire spokesperson Matt Colburn said late Wednesday. “We’re actively watching the situation, because the weather seems to change day by day,” he said.

American Canyon is evaluating the weekend weather forecast but had not settled on a plan for opening cooling centers as of Wednesday afternoon, according to city spokesperson Jen Kansanback, who said more details were likely Thursday.

Meanwhile, American Canyon will open its public pool for additional hours during the heat wave’s expected peak, Kansanback said. Residents can visit the Phillip West Aquatic Center at 100 Benton Way from 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sunday and Labor Day.

Messages left Wednesday with the city of Calistoga were not immediately returned.

Heat wave expected to stress California power grid; conservation urged through Labor Day weekend Severe heat will likely strain state power grids, and residents should prepare to conserve power through Labor Day weekend, officials announced.

Ahead of the heat emergency, California officials called for power conversation between 4 and 9 p.m. through the weekend and warned that worsening conditions could lead to energy shortages. Warnings for excessive heat expanded to all of Southern California and up into the Central Valley, and were predicted to spread into Northern California later in the week.

The state’s Independent System Operator issued its first Flex Alert for Wednesday evening, saying that high temperatures were pushing up energy demand, primarily from air conditioning use, and tightening available power supplies.

“Additional Flex Alerts are also possible through the Labor Day weekend as record-setting temperatures are forecast across much of the West,” Cal ISO said.

The grid operator had said Tuesday that the need for voluntary conservation would be likely continue through the holiday weekend. It said it was taking measures to bring all available energy resources online, including issuing an order restricting maintenance from noon to 10 p.m. daily through Sept. 6.

The peak load for electricity demand in California is projected to exceed 48,000 megawatts on Labor Day, the highest of the year, the grid operator said.

The afternoon and evening time period for voluntary conservation is when there is most stress on the grid and solar energy production is declining. The primary ways to reduce household energy use are to raise thermostat temperatures to 78 or more, avoid using major appliances and recharging electric cars, and turn off unused lights.

“If weather or grid conditions worsen, the ISO may issue a series of emergency notifications to access additional resources and prepare market participants and the public for potential energy shortages and the need to conserve,” Cal ISO said Tuesday.

Temperatures in Northern California are expected to be 10 to 20 degrees higher than normal for the rest of the week and weekend. In Southern California, temperatures will be 10 to 18 degrees hotter.

The temperature in Death Valley on Saturday could reach 126 degrees, which would tie the record for hottest temperature on Earth in September.

The heat wave arrived amid concern about California’s power grid. In August 2020, a record heat wave caused a surge in power use for air conditioning that overtaxed the grid. That caused two consecutive nights of rolling blackouts, affecting hundreds of thousands of residential and business customers.

Gov. Gavin Newsom has proposed extending the life of the state’s last operating nuclear power plant by five years to maintain reliable power supplies in the climate change era. The proposal would keep Pacific Gas & Electric Co.’s Diablo Canyon Nuclear Power Plant running beyond its scheduled closure in 2025.

Forecasters, meanwhile, warned of triple-digit temperatures with little overnight relief, as well as elevated risk of wildfires in much of the West.

“The big weather story this week will be a prolonged and possibly record heat wave building across much of the Western U.S. associated with a strong upper level ridge,” the National Weather Service wrote.

With reports from The Associated Press and Bay City News Service.