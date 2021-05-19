Napa County affirms its 2017 Mountain Peak winery decision by 3-2 vote

Consultant Donna Oldford spoke on behalf of Mountain Peak Winery and agreed with county staff. She urged the county to honor what she called its contract with Mountain Peak.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We really don’t feel there has been any information that would cause you to reconsider this decision,” Oldford said. “Certainly Mountain Peak did not cause any of these fires.”

The winery might be helpful during a fire. She mentioned 80,000 gallons of underground water storage that could be used to fight a wildfire. She talked of not holding marketing events on red flag fire warning days.

Supervisors on Tuesday heard from about two dozen public speakers, all but one opposed to Mountain Peak Winery.

People talked of evacuating the from Atlas Fire with embers blowing horizontally. One described being trapped at the top of the canyon and being evacuated by a helicopter that rocked amid gusty winds as it flew above flames.

Supervisors said they were impressed by such testimony.

“Given the severity of what happened in 2017, I do not want on my conscience helicopters having to save any of you from your roadway,” Ramos said.