Napa County ag groups urge caution on water unity proposals

Fourteen public agencies deliver water and wastewater services to communities ranging from the city of Napa to the far-flung, rural outpost of Berryessa Estates. A draft study for the county’s Local Agency Formation Commission recommends exploring a degree of unity, perhaps even creating a countywide water agency.

Napa County’s separate and autonomous water utilities reflect a rural history of city-by-city funding and self-management, the draft study said. A countywide district or agency could have such advantages as economies of scale and shared resources and expertise.

In Marin County, one water authority manages all water treatment, delivery and wastewater services, the draft study said by way of example.

Some local officials say the draft study is merely encouraging an open-minded conversation on the water unity topic, with a countywide water agency one of many possible outcomes. They see no reason for fear.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I’m very open to having this discussion, “ Yountville Town Councilmember Margie Mohler said. “There is nothing preconceived in my mind or this document about having a discussion.”