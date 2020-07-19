Napa County again has prospective buyer for Old Sonoma Road land

Napa County’s Old Sonoma Road property in the city of Napa has a prospective buyer that is the same as the previous contender, with the same goal of bringing housing to the site.
A teaming of Caritas and Related California was poised last year to buy the 8.7-acre former Health and Human Services Agency campus for $7.5 million. Then it pulled out of escrow because the county couldn't extend the due diligence period.
The Board of Supervisors in March decided to try to sell the land again. The goal remains to bring housing to the site at 2344 Old Sonoma Road, of which at least 25% would be in the state's affordable category.
Caritas/Related has once again stepped forward by submitting a purchase proposal that has not been made public. On Tuesday, the Board of Supervisors appointed Supervisors Ryan Gregory and Brad Wagenknecht to the county's negotiation committee to provide direction to staff.
“I used to do this for a living, this kind of residential land development,” Gregory said.
Wagenknecht wanted to be on the committee because the property is in his district. “I probably should keep an eye on this as much as I can,” he said.
The county in March decided to seek bids on the property. But before that can happen, it had to offer the land to public agencies and affordable housing sponsors as required by the California Surplus Lands Act.
This time around, Caritas/Related has stepped forward before the bidding as a housing sponsor. The county is bound under state law to negotiate in good faith for 90 days before going the bidding route.
“The Board would ultimately determine whether a satisfactory offer has been made,” county Public Works Director Steven Lederer said.
Last year, Caritas/Related was a bidder for the land.
Among the unknowns are how many homes might be built, how many stories the buildings would be and what the parking would be like. Nearby residents have made it clear they are interested in how the eventual development will fit in with their neighborhood.
Also at stake is the fate of three Mission Style buildings that in their current configurations date from 1912 to 1934. They sit along the property’s distinctive crescent driveway.
The buildings and driveway were part of the county hospital and are in a National Register of Historic Places historic district. Napa County Landmarks has placed the hospital district on its 10 Threatened Treasures of Napa County list.
How and if the buildings and driveway might fit into a housing development remains to be seen. Keeping the buildings could mean less room for housing. County officials in 2017 said the buildings are in poor condition, with an estimated restoration cost of $7 million.
Caritas/Related officials said during the pairing’s previous purchase attempt that they would work with Brooks Street, a firm with expertise in restoring older properties, to see if the buildings could be saved.
Caritas is an Irvine-based nonprofit that has various mobile home communities in California. It is involved locally in the development of a cluster of 20 apartments, also along Old Sonoma Road.
Watch Now: Wineapawlooza
You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.