Napa County again has prospective buyer for Old Sonoma Road land

The county in March decided to seek bids on the property. But before that can happen, it had to offer the land to public agencies and affordable housing sponsors as required by the California Surplus Lands Act.

This time around, Caritas/Related has stepped forward before the bidding as a housing sponsor. The county is bound under state law to negotiate in good faith for 90 days before going the bidding route.

“The Board would ultimately determine whether a satisfactory offer has been made,” county Public Works Director Steven Lederer said.

Last year, Caritas/Related was a bidder for the land.

Among the unknowns are how many homes might be built, how many stories the buildings would be and what the parking would be like. Nearby residents have made it clear they are interested in how the eventual development will fit in with their neighborhood.

Also at stake is the fate of three Mission Style buildings that in their current configurations date from 1912 to 1934. They sit along the property’s distinctive crescent driveway.