Napa County again tries to sell Old Sonoma Road site for housing

“This is a moment in time when we can do more,” he said.

He also asked if lowering the minimum $7.5 million asking price might make it more financially feasible for the winning bidder to offer additional affordable housing.

“That’s a trade-off that makes sense to me, looking at this property,” Pedroza said.

County officials said the $7.5 million minimum asking price is for the property with its present public use zoning. They expect the value will rise once the city rezones the land for housing.

“We don’t feel we were overly aggressive with the appraisals,” Supervisor Brad Wagenknecht said. “The $7.5 million was on the light side, because it truly was looking at the property as it is zoned now.”

Several supervisors noted that the city of Napa will zone the land and approve whatever housing is built there.

“I don’t know if we have any real control over this,” Gregory said. “Once we sell it, it’s between them and the city.”