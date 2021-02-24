Napa County again tries to sell Old Sonoma Road site for housing

Napa County is once again putting up the “for sale” sign on its Old Sonoma Road property in the city of Napa in hopes of creating an affordable housing bonanza.
As with a previous attempt, the minimum asking price for 8.6 acres is $7.5 million. The goal is for a new owner to dent the housing crunch by building townhouses and apartments.
Previous negotiations with prospective buyers to sell the former Health and Human Services Agency campus fell through. The county Board of Supervisors on Tuesday voted to seek bids on the open market for a second time.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
The site at 2344 Old Sonoma Road bordering a residential neighborhood might seem to have the old real estate mantra of “location, location, location.” But various attempts by the county since 2017 to find a buyer have failed.
“Previous interested buyers have taken a look at it and in the end it didn’t go through because of the complexities,” Supervisor Ryan Gregory said in a Monday interview.
One complexity is the public use zoning, which fit a Health and Human Services Agency campus, but not housing. Gregory said the city is moving through a general plan update that among other things should designate the property for housing.
“There is more certainty around the zoning, which is a big one,” he said.
Whoever buys the site will help decide the fate of three historic buildings and a distinctive crescent driveway left over from the site's days as a county infirmary. Historic preservationists want the buildings and driveway to stay. Demolishing them would make room for more housing.
Gregory expressed optimism that this latest sales attempt will be successful. The county thinks enough is known that someone should come in and complete a deal in short order, he said.
The county will find out the interest level this spring. Prospective buyers must submit bids on April 19. Supervisors on May 4 could consider the recommended bidder and backup bidders.
Board of Supervisors Chairperson Alfredo Pedroza was the lone supervisor to vote against the move. He wanted the county to first explore requiring more affordable housing be built at the site.
The county is requiring the successful bidder to make at least 15% of the housing meet state affordability standards. This mirrors state law for government agencies selling surplus land used for housing.
Pedroza said the Old Sonoma Road property is close to schools and mass transit. He wanted to increase the 15% affordable housing floor required of a successor bidder.
“This is a moment in time when we can do more,” he said.
He also asked if lowering the minimum $7.5 million asking price might make it more financially feasible for the winning bidder to offer additional affordable housing.
“That’s a trade-off that makes sense to me, looking at this property,” Pedroza said.
County officials said the $7.5 million minimum asking price is for the property with its present public use zoning. They expect the value will rise once the city rezones the land for housing.
“We don’t feel we were overly aggressive with the appraisals,” Supervisor Brad Wagenknecht said. “The $7.5 million was on the light side, because it truly was looking at the property as it is zoned now.”
Several supervisors noted that the city of Napa will zone the land and approve whatever housing is built there.
“I don’t know if we have any real control over this,” Gregory said. “Once we sell it, it’s between them and the city.”
Napa County officials began discussing the sale of the Old Sonoma Road property after the Health and Human Services Agency moved in 2016. Their first idea was to win approvals for housing from the city and then sell a ready-to-build project to a developer.
The county held community meetings and came up with the draft idea of building 172 apartments and townhouses two to three stories tall. But controversies arose. Some neighbors said the density was too high. Some objected that the historic buildings and the crescent driveway would be removed.
Then the county in 2017 decided to simply sell the property and let the buyer work with the city on getting a project approved.
At one point, the city of Napa considered buying the site to use the old Health and Human Services Agency buildings for temporary city offices while building a new city hall. Twice, a nonprofit affordable housing developer looked at buying the land.
In December, the county ended 196 days of negotiations with Related California in partnership with Caritas, a nonprofit affordable housing developer. That paved the way to the latest attempt to seek bids for the land.
WATCH NOW: WHY DOUBLE MASKING WORKS BETTER
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
A mountain lion was spotted in a central Napa neighborhood earlier this month. There are witnesses and a video to prove it.
A woman who was sexually assaulted in a portable toilet at BottleRock 2019 has filed a civil lawsuit against the music festival's organizers a…
Napa County has received more than 840 complaints since its shelter in place order was lifted for the first time in June 2020, records show.
A deteriorating two-story concrete building in remote south Napa County wetlands once relayed news from Asia to the rest of the United States …
Experts say the spike is the result of a pandemic economy and far from normal. In the meantime, skyrocketing home values could displace renters.
An appeals court rules the Expo's offer to keep a model railroad exhibit at the Napa Expo — though at higher rent — renders an anti-eviction p…
Transportation officials are looking at creating 2 roundabouts on Highway 29 in Oakville and Rutherford.
The move would follow an earlier round of job cuts by NVUSD in early 2020, as enrollment continues to fall in the district.
Napa’s new card room, Ace & Vine, opened for business this past week. Take a look inside.
Some Napa school traditions manage to live on, pandemic or not. Like picture day.
SEE PET DAY PHOTOS
Nita & Mowgli
Sawyer
Tabby
Dorothy
Rory and Peaches
Wynton
Leonardo DiCatrio
Missy and Melody
Alfalfa
Scooby
Pumpkin
Sophie
Gray & Red
Champ
Pandora
Mr Brady Belvedere Ames
Gulliver
Laela
Junebug
Marbles
Black Chin & White Fin
Mac
Wriggley & Minnie
Harley
Darla
Toby
Otis
Pancha & Pancho
Henry
Sharkie
Lou
Ollie
Gus
Lili
Aeronaut
Bosco
Alizé
Maya
Hope, Maya, and Meadow
Winston and Sam
Jack
P2, Seeley and Booth Herdell-Hintz
Kobal
Emme
Olive & Brutus
Buster
Blue- Sebastian
Polo
Gus Gus
Luna
Sierra
Bella
Maya
Babygirl
Cat & Curry
Coco
Max
Dolly Parton Holland
Jager and Bear
Louie
Morgan and Brooklyn
Menina
Felix
Lacey
Regie and Scooby
Lily
Maximilian
Mr. Pickles
Smokey
Dizzy, Ralph, Deafie, Holly, Sassy, Buffy and Bella
Smudge
Kobe
Sofie
Fatty
Gus
Roscoe
Laini
Dexter
Hunter
Plex
Shasta
Bailey and Mielle
Leo
Sparky
Wall-E
Buddy
Guapo
Rickey & Reba
Rummy
Augie, Jet, and Cosmo
Nitro
Chopper
Oscar
Gracie Ann Miller
Little Lilly
Lexy and Cleo
Ruby Loise
Frida
Sadie
Rosie
You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.