Napa County agencies works to support seniors amid isolation order

“Some utilize technology – others aren’t up to date with it,” Spencer said. The hard part, she said, is keeping seniors who are less versed in technology up to date as changes to their daily lives happen sometimes moment to moment. Some have flip phones, and can’t receive emergency updates through apps; others aren’t interested in using technology like cell phones at all.

There are ways to circumvent technology: Napa resident Jess Fogelsong has heard first-hand of retirement communities using colored paper to communicate wellbeing between neighbors. Green paper means ‘good’; yellow means ‘I need help with an errand’; red means ‘emergency’.

Managers at Napa Valley Manor Mobile Home Neighborhood, where Fogelsong lives, which requires 60 percent of its residents to be over the age of 55, have assured him that they’re staying in touch with residents by phone; the colored paper system hasn’t yet proved necessary. Still, he and his neighbors are keeping in touch with each other, checking in.

“We all kind of look and check in on our immediate neighbors, and we’re all kind of online, so we e-mail each other,” Fogelsong said.