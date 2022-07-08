Napa County airport renovation efforts draws grand jury barbs

Napa County needs to successfully bring its multi-year effort to update its World War II-era airport to a landing and be less secretive along the way, the county grand jury says.

The airport has a terminal and fueling and maintenance facilities that look like they are from a bygone era. Imagine a 1960s airport movie set, the new grand jury report said.

“Napa needs a 21st century airport,” the grand jury said.

A county push begun in 2016 to revamp the airport continues. A lack of common vision among county supervisors and senior county officials and the misuse/overuse of Napa County Board of Supervisors closed sessions have hindered the effort, the report said.

“The county’s ‘Skyport to the Wine Country' deserves better,” the grand jury said. “And so do Napa and its residents.”

Several sources said that the Board of Supervisors sometimes used closed sessions inappropriately on the airport issue, the grand jury report said. It doesn’t identify the people, but said they have firsthand knowledge and their allegations are credible.

The state Brown Act allows the Board of Supervisors to meet behind closed doors for certain reasons, among them discussing the price and terms of real estate negotiations.

In this case, the county wants a fixed-base operator to build a new terminal, hangar and other airport facilities. Fixed-base operators typically build facilities in return for long-term leases to provide fuel, charters, parking, maintenance and other money-making airport services.

A big question is whether Napa County Airport can support two fixed-base operators, each with their own new facilities.

“Multiple interviewees believed that sometimes closed sessions were used to push particular Board member agendas or air significant differences amongst the Board regarding how to proceed, as opposed to stating positions publicly and giving staff direction openly and transparently,” the report said.

Sources believe some closed session discussions went beyond price and terms of payments with potential fixed-base operators, the grand jury report said. If so, county supervisors should have held those discussions in open session.

Some interviewees alleged that confidential information leaked during closed sessions, ending up in the possession of a potential fixed-base operator, sometimes undermining staff and other supervisors, the report said.

“Interviewees spoke about how bidders always appeared to know things they should not and were a step ahead of county staff involved in the discussions,” the report said. “One non-county interviewee even acknowledged receipt of information they should not have had and questioned the process’ integrity as a result.”

Sources told the grand jury that leaks “elongate the process and make it more difficult to keep the process completely above board.”

The Napa Valley Register asked Napa County for comment. That will have to wait until the county officially responds to the grand jury report.

“As been the county’s long standing practice for years, we will be providing draft responses to the Board for their review and comment as well as sharing with the public after staff has completed a thorough review within the 90-day statutory window,” Deputy County Executive Office Helene Franchi said.

Napa County Airport is located south of the city of Napa near wetlands. It was built in the early 1940s by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and turned over to the county in 1945. It has no commercial airline service, but serves private planes, corporate jets and air taxis.

In August 2016, Napa Jet Center, the airport’s fixed-base operator since 1946, presented its renovation ideas to an enthusiastic county Board of Supervisors. It wanted to build a new terminal and maintenance building, among other things.

The county put negotiations on hold while it updated airport rules and regulations. With that wrapping up by February 2019, the Board of Supervisors began weighing another factor — could the airport support two fixed-base operators?

Lynx FBO Network, which by 2019 had bought Napa Jet Center, provided fueling, maintenance, a pilot’s shop, corporate hangers, concierge services for visitors, aircraft sales and other services.

The county wanted to know if having two fixed-base operators would boost the overall business of the airport. Another possibility was they might split existing business and both fail.

County supervisors in September 2019 decided to both negotiate with Lynx and seek a possible second fixed-base operator to build another terminal and more hangars. County officials said proposals could go to supervisors for approval in 2020.

In September 2020, the Board of Supervisors approved an environmental study and conceptual terminal areas site plan. But the county still needed someone to do the building.

The airport issue periodically showed up on Board of Supervisors agendas as closed session items. Agenda items said was that the county was negotiating price and terms with a “firm to be selected.”

From the public’s point of view, the airport negotiations had seemingly gone down a black hole from which they have yet to emerge.

A few things changed as the 2022 came. Lynx's fixed-base operations had been acquired by Atlantic Aviation, which county officials said wanted to pursue a long-term lease and build new facilities at a quicker pace than Lynx.

Also, the Board of Supervisors began to list the firms it was negotiating with on the closed session agenda items. Besides Atlantic Aviation, the firms listed on the Jan. 25 agenda are Signature Flight Support LLC and Leading Edge Jet Center LLC.

No one interviewed imagined the fixed base-base operator process would last six years, the grand jury report said.

“A failure to manage expectations over a protracted period, the use of closed sessions and a lack of consensus amongst the Board and senior county officials undermined the transparency and the process,” the grand jury said.

Among the grand jury’s recommendations:

By Oct. 1, the Board should review its use of and procedures related to closed sessions to make sure they comply with state law and further the interests of open government.

By Jan. 1, the Board and county should review how the process to acquire a second fixed-base operator could have been more transparent and managed expectations better.

By Jan. 1, the Board should publish a clear vision of how to modernize the airport so it accommodates the needs of residents, tourism and business and articulate a meaningful role for the Airport Advisory Commission, which has members who feel the group wasn't adequately consulted.

It remains to be seen whether the county and the Board of Supervisors agree with the grand jury findings and recommendations.