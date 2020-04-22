Napa County Airport sees COVID-19-related downturn

With COVID-19 taking off, airport traffic all over the world is falling off and Napa County Airport is no exception.

“At this point, we are estimating 20% to 25% of normal traffic,” Airport Manager Greg Baer said.

California Highway Patrol and REACH Air Medical Services still fly aircraft kept there. The airport’s fixed-based operator, Lynx FBO Network, continues offering aircraft maintenance, charter and other services. Airport staff is maintaining and operating the airport, he said.

But these days, birds from nearby wetlands are as likely to be seen in south county skies as planes.

The county-owned “Skyport to the Wine Country" over five years averaged 47,000 take-offs and landings annually. It offers no commercial flights, but serves corporate jets, charter flights and private planes.

With less airport traffic comes less revenue. Baer said landing fees, overnight parking fees, fuel flow fees and royalties make up about 46% of the airport’s budget. He expects an 80% reduction in these categories in March and April.

That means the more than $2 million in airport revenues anticipated in the 2019-20 budget from July through June will take a hit, though details remain hazy.