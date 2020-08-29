Napa County allows some local businesses to resume indoor services on Monday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Effective Monday, Aug. 31, Napa County will be in Tier 2: Substantial (Red) under the new California reopening guidelines Blueprint for a Safer Economy established by Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday.

Some businesses in Napa County will be allowed to reopen for indoor operations in a limited capacity and in strict compliance with state guidance.

The county announced that restaurants may open for indoor operations at a maximum of 25% of capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer, beginning Monday. Gyms and fitness studios may open for indoor services at a maximum of 10% capacity.

Hair salons, barbers, nail salons, massage therapy, tattoo parlors and other personal services may open for indoor operations with strict adherence to state guidance and with appropriate modifications. Sauna and steam rooms must remain closed.

Places of worship may resume indoors at 25% capacity or 100 people, whichever is less. Places of worship may also operate outdoors with physical distancing and in compliance with state guidance.

Additional business guidelines can be found online at countyofnapa.org/Coronavirus.