Napa County amid another big road repair year

Napa County last year spent $25 million on road maintenance in the unincorporated area outside of cities, the most in county history.

That raises a question for 2022 — what does the county do for a pothole-filling encore?

This year won’t be another record-setter. Still, the county plans to spend $23.3 million.

That’s well above the backbone $11 million or so the county receives from state fees and the local Measure T half-cent sales tax. A settlement with Pacific Gas & Electric over the 2017 wildfires sparked by power lines and federal emergency money for storm and earthquake repairs have helped fuel the road repair push.

Workers this week are repaving Vichy Avenue in the Coombsville area. Among the roads targeted for work this year are Second Avenue, Congress Valley Road, Big Ranch Road, Old Sonoma Road, Buhman Avenue, Deer Park Road, Whitehall Lane and Oak Knoll Avenue.

Plus, the county will repave Olive Hill Lane and Mount George Avenue in the rural Coombsville — again. It repaved them last fall.

But the county used a new paving method, one involving an environmentally friendly, ambient-temperature mixture instead of the standard hot-mix. Residents complained when bald spots quickly appeared on an uneven surface.

Things have continued to grow worse.

“There are large areas, 12-feet long and 6-feet wide, that are right back down to the original road that hadn’t been fixed for 40 years,” resident Jim Jones said on Wednesday.

Residents last November contacted their county Board of Supervisors representative, Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza, and the county. County officials said the problems would be corrected after the winter.

“The county has followed through…It looks like it’s going to happen,” Jones said.

Public Works Director Steven Lederer said the county used a similar paving method elsewhere last year and it worked well. But the county doesn’t intend to use that method again for the foreseeable future.

One road project this year will be a two-parter by design.

“American Canyon Road had some serious base failures, which we are fixing this year,” Lederer said. “We’ll be back next year to put a seal on the full length of the road.”

In one case, the repair isn't focused on the pavement. The county will permanently stabilize a hill alongside Redwood Road west of the city of Napa where a slide occurred during heavy rains in 2019, covering the road.

Even Napa County’s stepped-up road repairs aren’t keeping up with demand. It would take more than $470 million to bring the rural road system into good shape, Lederer said.

He wrote a page-and-a-half explanation of why. The crux is the gas tax used for repairs went from 1993 to 2018 without an increase, even for inflation.

Meanwhile, the amount of gasoline sold decreased with the rise in fuel-efficiency and electric cars. The bottom line: the actual money and buying power for road repairs decreased by about 50%, even as the cost of materials and contractors soared, he said.

All of this created a backlog of road repairs not only in Napa County, but across the state. The local Measure T tax and 2018 gas tax hike can’t instantly fill the hole.

“In a situation like this, everyone will want their road fixed first, but being 25 years behind with 847 lane miles to take care of, that isn’t going to happen,” Lederer said.

The county looks at pavement conditions and uses a computer program for help on how to spend money most efficiently, Lederer said. It has developed a five-year plan that is updated annually.

“Please note this is not a ‘worst first’ analysis,” he said.

Rather, it is based on “best bang for the buck.” Spending smaller amounts to maintain roads that aren’t in bad shape can sometimes be more effective than spending a large amount on a road that’s failed, he said.

