Napa County and its cities to receive millions from American Rescue Plan

The American Rescue Plan does more than allow the county to repay the reserves for pandemic-related expenses. The law, signed March 11 by President Joe Biden, allows local governments to use money in other ways, such as filling revenue gaps caused by the pandemic.

One hole for Napa County is lost Transient Occupancy Taxes based on hotel and lodging stays. The county collected $10 million to $13.7 million annually before the pandemic. This year, the county expects to collect only about $4.5 million.

But the hotel tax money loss is not only because of the pandemic, but also the Glass Fire that burned Calistoga Ranch and part of Meadowood, the major resorts in the unincorporated area. The county can't use COVID-19 relief money to cover the wildfire-related losses.

Assistant County Executive Officer Becky Craig said the county should discuss how to use the American Rescue Plan money during upcoming preparations for the 2021-22 budget.

Local cities will also get money. Those most dependent on tourism have had their budgets hit hard by the pandemic.

The city of Napa expects to receive $14.75 million. That will come amid a $30 million loss in lodging and sales tax revenues that has raised the specter of vacant positions and reserve drawdowns.