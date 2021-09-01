 Skip to main content
Napa County: Angwin fire station will not host voting center for California recall election

One of Napa County’s normal voting places will not be available for California’s gubernatorial recall election in mid-September — the voting center in Angwin.

Staffing shortages, a resurgent coronavirus pandemic and the risk of preemptive power cuts ahead of wildfires have led the county Election Division to forgo a ballot box at the Angwin Fire House, county registrar of voters John Tuteur has announced. The vote center was to open Sept. 12 and stay in service through Sept. 14, the day voters will decide whether to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom and which candidate should take his place if he is ousted.

“Because of Public Safety Power Shutoff concerns, the current COVID surge and challenges in recruiting vote center workers, we will be unable to provide this vote center for the Gubernatorial Recall Election,” Tuteur said in a news release.

Signs will direct voters to the secure drop box located at the PUC College Market at 15 Angwin Ave., or to the nearest vote center located in St. Helena at the Napa Valley College Upper Valley Campus, 1080 College Ave.

Napa County’s five remaining voting centers will open as scheduled and exceed the minimum of three required for the special election, said Tuteur.

In American Canyon, the vote center at the Holiday Inn Express, 5001 Main St., opens at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 4 and will operate daily from Labor Day (Sept. 6) through the Sept. 14 election day.

Other centers at Napa’s Las Flores Community Center, the NVC campus in St. Helena and the Calistoga Community Center will open at 8:30 a.m. Sept. 11 and operate during working hours through Sept. 14. The Election Division office is also a voting center and will be open starting Sept. 4.

Voters may use a voting center to register to vote, obtain a replacement ballot, drop off a ballot, or pick up a ballot for a relative or friend with signed permission from that person. In addition, 10 secure drop boxes are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week throughout the county.

For more information, contact Tuteur at 707-253-4459 or john.tuteur@countyofnapa.org, or visit countyofnapa.org/396/Elections.

