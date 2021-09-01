Napa County: Angwin fire station will not host voting center for California recall election

One of Napa County’s normal voting places will not be available for California’s gubernatorial recall election in mid-September — the voting center in Angwin.
Staffing shortages, a resurgent coronavirus pandemic and the risk of preemptive power cuts ahead of wildfires have led the county Election Division to forgo a ballot box at the Angwin Fire House, county registrar of voters John Tuteur has announced. The vote center was to open Sept. 12 and stay in service through Sept. 14, the day voters will decide whether to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom and which candidate should take his place if he is ousted.
“Because of Public Safety Power Shutoff concerns, the current COVID surge and challenges in recruiting vote center workers, we will be unable to provide this vote center for the Gubernatorial Recall Election,” Tuteur said in a news release.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!
Signs will direct voters to the secure drop box located at the PUC College Market at 15 Angwin Ave., or to the nearest vote center located in St. Helena at the Napa Valley College Upper Valley Campus, 1080 College Ave.
Napa County’s five remaining voting centers will open as scheduled and exceed the minimum of three required for the special election, said Tuteur.
In American Canyon, the vote center at the Holiday Inn Express, 5001 Main St., opens at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 4 and will operate daily from Labor Day (Sept. 6) through the Sept. 14 election day.
Other centers at Napa’s Las Flores Community Center, the NVC campus in St. Helena and the Calistoga Community Center will open at 8:30 a.m. Sept. 11 and operate during working hours through Sept. 14. The Election Division office is also a voting center and will be open starting Sept. 4.
Voters may use a voting center to register to vote, obtain a replacement ballot, drop off a ballot, or pick up a ballot for a relative or friend with signed permission from that person. In addition, 10 secure drop boxes are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week throughout the county.
For more information, contact Tuteur at 707-253-4459 or john.tuteur@countyofnapa.org, or visit countyofnapa.org/396/Elections.
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
According to Bay Area Real Estate Information Services, the median sold price of a Napa County home rose 16.5% year-over-year, from $721,000 i…
A Napa Pipe developer says the latest Costco target date is in 2023.
The Soscol Square Shopping Center Project, featuring a Kohl's, a retail building and a restaurant with a drive-thru, will soon be coming to Na…
A love note in the Napa Valley sky: Bride surprises new husband with skywriting message seen by many
Aerial message, seen for miles above the Napa Valley, was a gift for airplane-loving husband.
The Napa County Board of Supervisors sided with Scarlett winery in the latest dispute between a proposed winery and its residential neighbors.
It is a busy year for Len Ramirez whose ability to find, capture and humanely transfer rattlesnakes snakes to wilderness locations has garnere…
This Napa family and friends have built another backyard roller coaster: Little Thunder Mountain. And it's definitely Disney inspired.
Single serve, but not single use: Shatterproof 187 ml wines hit the luxury market in recyclable units
The final Quartino design is essentially a govino wine glass that fits with a corresponding mini carafe, which comes filled with the wine that…
A free food pantry in American Canyon draws plenty of visitors, but HOA regulations may spell the end of it.
Miniature horses, chickens, goats and more. Napa Christian students start every day on the school farm.