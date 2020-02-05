Napa Valley Community Foundation announced Wednesday the first round of grants from The David and Jane Gotelli Family Fund, which was created through a generous bequest from the late David and Jane Gotelli to support small animals in Napa Valley.
In total, the $115,000 in grants will provide programs – like rescue and adoption, medical care and spay/neuter – to benefit more than 10,000 small animals and their people.
“David and Jane Gotelli knew that establishing an endowed Fund with Napa Valley Community Foundation would allow them to provide ongoing care for small animals in Napa County,” said Terence Mulligan, NVCF President. “We are honored that they’ve entrusted us to carry out their charitable legacy in perpetuity, and we take very seriously our job to carefully support the health, welfare and humane treatment of small animals, now and in the future.”
Grants for 2020 have been made to seven nonprofit organizations and public agencies whose missions are to improve or sustain the welfare of small animals throughout Napa County, including: Friends of Napa County Animal Shelter; Jameson Animal Rescue Ranch; Humane Society of Napa County & SPCA Inc. (aka Napa Humane); Napa County Animal Shelter and Adoption Center; We Care Animal Rescue; Wildlife Rescue Center of Napa County; and Wine Country Animal Lovers.
“Napa Humane is extremely grateful for the very generous grant from The David and Jane Gotelli Family Fund,” said Wendi Piscia, executive director of Napa Humane. “The money will go toward low cost spay/neuter, humane education and pet wellness: programs that are vital to decreasing pet overpopulation and enhancing the welfare of companion animals in our community.
"The most exciting thing about the Gotelli Family Fund is that it will truly have a lasting impact on Napa County’s animals by granting funds to several nonprofits to meet our community’s most pressing needs in animal welfare,“ she said.
The next round of grants will be made from the Fund in early 2021 to qualified nonprofits and public agencies that seek to improve or sustain the welfare of small companion animals throughout Napa County.
For more information on the request for proposal/grant application process for The David and Jane Gotelli Family Fund, contact NVCF Vice President of Community Impact, Julia DeNatale at julia@napavalleycf.org or 707.254.9565, ext. 11.
For information about legacy giving through a will or trust to support your own charitable goals, contact NVCF Vice President for Development, Sarah Lehman at sarah@napavalleycf.org or 707.254.9565, ext. 13.