The Napa County Animal Shelter and Adoption Center is waiving adoption fees for dogs over 40 pounds though Saturday.

Volunteer Lori Sax said the shelter had recently become crowded, and the promotion is a way to make space.

“They have to do something with the dogs if they don’t get out of there,” she said. “I just love dogs and want to get them into their forever home.”

Adoption fees for adult dogs are normally $150, though the price drops to $65 for dogs more than 6 years old.

The shelter, located at 942 Hartle Court in Napa, is open from 10 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. from Tuesdays to Sundays, and closed for lunch between noon and 1 p.m.

