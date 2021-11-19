 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Napa County announces 100th COVID-19 death

COVID-19 update

Napa County on Friday announced announced its latest COVID-19-related death, the 100th among local residents.

The deceased is a city of Napa man between the ages of 55 and 65 and he died outside the county on Thursday. He was unvaccinated, county spokesperson Leah Greenbaum said.

Since the pandemic began, the county has reported 105 COVID-19 related deaths. One hundred are county residents. The rest died in the county but were not residents, in such situations as staying at a local nursing home. 

The weekly new COVID-19 case count for Nov. 13 to Nov. 18 dropped 45% from the previous week, to 82. These are the cases reported to the county during this period from labs through the state data base.

The average age for new cases increased from 33 years old to 37 years old. Those under 18 years of age accounted for the highest proportion of new cases at 27%, followed by those in their 30s at 20%.

Napa County has 68.8% of its residents fully vaccinated, which is lower than the previously reported 70% fully vaccinated. The county reported a switch to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimate calculated using a slightly different population number.

The county’s one-day report for Friday was 30 new cases. However, county officials said, 17 are from delayed lab reports.

People are also reading…

Nine people were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Friday. There was 0% intensive care unit capacity.

Well, the holiday season is here. You're probably starting to plan all of those trips and parties and all that fun stuff, right? Well, Dr. Fauci has some good news for you. If you're vaccinated in plan to be around other people who are vaccinated, he says you can all get together and do so safely. "Well, Martha, I believe strongly that it particularly in the vaccinated people if you are vaccinated and your family members are vaccinated, those who are eligible and that is, obviously, very young children are not yet eligible, that you can enjoy the holidays. You can enjoy Halloween trick or treating and certainly Thanksgiving with your family and Christmas with your families. That's one of the reasons why we emphasize why it's so important to get vaccinated," Fauci said.Now, just a few weeks ago, Fauci had said it was too soon to tell whether or not holidays should go on as planned. As he stressed the importance of vaccines, he criticized bans on vaccine mandates like the one that we see in Texas. He said on Fox News on Sunday with Chris Wallace that the restrictions are not based in science and are harmful to the nation's fight against COVID-19. "That is really unfortunate because we know how effective vaccines are in preventing not only illness for the individual, but for diminishing the dynamics of the infection in society," Fauci said. "The data are very very clear. It doesn't matter what I think are not think of Gov. Abbott. The fact is, look at the data and look at the difference between people who get vaccinated versus the people who are unvaccinated in cases in hospitalizations and deaths." Fauci said masks and vaccine mandates are important not only protecting ourselves, but of course, the people around us as well.

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!

Wilfred's: Napa gets a Tiki bar

Wilfred's: Napa gets a Tiki bar

  • Updated

Something new in Napa: Wilfred's Lounge, a Tiki-style restaurant and lounge pays tribute to to a family heritage of Napa Valley's Komes' family. 

You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Napa County Reporter

Barry Eberling covers Napa County government, transportation, the environment and general assignments. He has worked for the Napa Valley Register since fall 2014 and previously worked 27 years for the Daily Republic of Fairfield.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

NYC aims to rein in AI hiring tools

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News