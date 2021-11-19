Napa County announces 100th COVID-19 death

Napa County on Friday announced announced its latest COVID-19-related death, the 100th among local residents.

The deceased is a city of Napa man between the ages of 55 and 65 and he died outside the county on Thursday. He was unvaccinated, county spokesperson Leah Greenbaum said.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $5 for your first 5 months!

Since the pandemic began, the county has reported 105 COVID-19 related deaths. One hundred are county residents. The rest died in the county but were not residents, in such situations as staying at a local nursing home.

The weekly new COVID-19 case count for Nov. 13 to Nov. 18 dropped 45% from the previous week, to 82. These are the cases reported to the county during this period from labs through the state data base.

The average age for new cases increased from 33 years old to 37 years old. Those under 18 years of age accounted for the highest proportion of new cases at 27%, followed by those in their 30s at 20%.

Napa County has 68.8% of its residents fully vaccinated, which is lower than the previously reported 70% fully vaccinated. The county reported a switch to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimate calculated using a slightly different population number.

The county’s one-day report for Friday was 30 new cases. However, county officials said, 17 are from delayed lab reports.

Nine people were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Friday. There was 0% intensive care unit capacity.

You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.