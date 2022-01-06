 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Napa County announces 108th death connected to COVID-19; 226 new local cases reported

COVID-19 update

The first day of 2022 was marked by Napa County’s latest death caused by the coronavirus, county officials have announced.

The latest local casualty of the two-year-long pandemic was an unvaccinated Calistoga man in his 90s, who died on New Year’s Day after contracting COVID-19, county spokesperson Leah Greenbaum said Thursday.

The patient was the 108th person to succumb to the virus in Napa County, and the 103rd resident, according to the county’s COVID-19 informational website. Napa County’s previous virus-related death, of an unvaccinated St. Helena man older than 85, occurred Dec. 15.

Also Thursday, the county announced another one-day jump in the number of positive tests, with 226 more people confirmed to have contracted the virus. That figure compares with the 239 positives announced Wednesday and the 259 cases Napa County reported during the New Year’s Day weekend.

Eighteen people were hospitalized in the county due to COVID-19 as of Thursday – one less than the previous day, but up from nine a week earlier – and 30% of local intensive-care unit beds were available.

California’s confirmed cases have shot up nearly 500% in the last two weeks and hospitalizations have doubled since Christmas to more than 8,000. State models forecast hospitalizations could top 20,000 by early next month, a level nearly as high as last January, when California experienced its deadliest surge.

California had the lowest per-capita case rate in the U.S. in September, but like the rest of the country it’s now experiencing a dramatic rise from the newer and more contagious Omicron variant. It now ranks 29th in new cases per capita over the past two weeks.

Public health officials across the state have advised residents to avoid visiting emergency rooms for COVID-19 tests or treatment that could be handled by a family doctor, telemedicine or at urgent care clinics.

With reports from Register reporter Howard Yune and The Associated Press. 

Omicron Patients Becoming , 'Really Sick in a Different Way'. Omicron Patients Becoming , 'Really Sick in a Different Way'. Yahoo! News reports a leading ER doctor says coronavirus infections associated with the Omicron variant are "making people really sick in a different way.". There's just SO much of it and it's impacting patients in different ways, Dr. Craig Spencer, associate professor in Emergency Medicine at Columbia University Medical, via Yahoo! News. Experts note that fewer Omicron patients required oxygen compared to those infected by previous variants. Health officials say coronavirus infections compounded by patients' preexisting conditions often trigger other life-threatening illnesses. It remains unclear if Omicron causes symptoms that differ from previous variants. Officials say the patients experiencing the worst symptoms are often unvaccinated. ...Hardly saw anyone who had gotten a booster because if they caught COVID-19 they're likely at home doing fine or having regular cold/flu-like symptoms. , Mucio Kit Delgado, assistant professor in Emergency Medicine at Penn Presbyterian Medical, via Yahoo! News. As of Jan. 3, 5,495 people in New York City had been hospitalized with COVID-19. As of Jan. 3, 5,495 people in New York City had been hospitalized with COVID-19. Hospitalizations in the city have increased fourfold in a matter of two weeks. Hospitalizations in the city have increased fourfold in a matter of two weeks. According to Yahoo! News, more New Yorkers are currently in the hospital with COVID-19 infections than at any point in May 2020. According to Yahoo! News, more New Yorkers are currently in the hospital with COVID-19 infections than at any point in May 2020

