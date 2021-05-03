Napa County announces COVID-19 vaccination clinics this week

Napa County announced clinics this week where people can be vaccinated for COVID-19, including one that welcomes walk-ins.
Napa County Public Health: Tuesday, May 4, 3 to 7 p.m., Health and Human Services building, 2715 Napa Valley Corporate Drive, Napa. Please register at https://myturn.ca.gov/.
The clinic will offer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine from 3 to 4:45 p.m. and then the Moderna vaccine from 5:15 to 7 p.m.
For safety information on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, please visit
Providence/St. Joseph: every Wednesday and Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., Irene Snow School, 1130 Foster Road. Napa. Registration at https://myturn.ca.gov/ required. Vaccines offered varies.
St. Helena Hospital Foundation will be hosting a walk-up clinic on Thursday, May 6, 5 to 8 p.m., Calistoga Junior-Senior High School, 1608 Lake St., Calistoga. No appointment is necessary and this clinic will be offering Moderna vaccines. Must be 18+ years or older and have an ID. All individuals must wear a mask.
If you do not have access to the Internet or need assistance with the State’s MyTurn tool, please call: 1-833-422-4255 (Monday-Friday 8 a.m. - 8 p.m., Saturday-Sunday, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.)
For more ways to register, please visit https://www.countyofnapa.org/3096/COVID-19-Vaccines or call the County of Napa’s Public Information & Support line at (707) 253-4540 M-F from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
