Napa County announces COVID-19 vaccination clinics this week

Napa County announced clinics this week where people can be vaccinated for COVID-19, including one that welcomes walk-ins.

Napa County Public Health: Tuesday, May 4, 3 to 7 p.m., Health and Human Services building, 2715 Napa Valley Corporate Drive, Napa. Please register at https://myturn.ca.gov/.

The clinic will offer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine from 3 to 4:45 p.m. and then the Moderna vaccine from 5:15 to 7 p.m.

For safety information on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, please visit

Providence/St. Joseph: every Wednesday and Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., Irene Snow School, 1130 Foster Road. Napa. Registration at https://myturn.ca.gov/ required. Vaccines offered varies.

