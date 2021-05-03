 Skip to main content
Napa County announces COVID-19 vaccination clinics this week

Signage outside of a vaccine clinic at the Wine Train station on McKinstry Street last month. Napa County announced vaccination clinics occurring this week.

 Sarah Klearman, Register file photo

Napa County announced clinics this week where people can be vaccinated for COVID-19, including one that welcomes walk-ins.

Napa County Public Health: Tuesday, May 4, 3 to 7 p.m., Health and Human Services building, 2715 Napa Valley Corporate Drive, Napa. Please register at https://myturn.ca.gov/.

The clinic will offer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine from 3 to 4:45 p.m. and then the Moderna vaccine from 5:15 to 7 p.m.

For safety information on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, please visit

https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/CDPH%20Document%20Library/COVID-19/JnJ_factsheet.pdf

Providence/St. Joseph: every Wednesday and Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., Irene Snow School, 1130 Foster Road. Napa. Registration at https://myturn.ca.gov/ required. Vaccines offered varies.

St. Helena Hospital Foundation will be hosting a walk-up clinic on Thursday, May 6, 5 to 8 p.m., Calistoga Junior-Senior High School, 1608 Lake St., Calistoga. No appointment is necessary and this clinic will be offering Moderna vaccines. Must be 18+ years or older and have an ID. All individuals must wear a mask.

If you do not have access to the Internet or need assistance with the State’s MyTurn tool, please call: 1-833-422-4255 (Monday-Friday 8 a.m. - 8 p.m., Saturday-Sunday, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.) 

For more ways to register, please visit https://www.countyofnapa.org/3096/COVID-19-Vaccines or call the County of Napa’s Public Information & Support line at (707) 253-4540 M-F from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. 

