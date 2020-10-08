Napa County announces free drive-thru flu shot clinics

As part of ongoing efforts to prevent a “twindemic” of COVID-19 and seasonal influenza, Napa County Public Health is offering drive-up flu shot clinics starting on Oct. 12 through Nov. 9.

“We urge our residents to get vaccinated against the flu now to protect yourself and others, which is especially important during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.” said Dr. Karen Relucio, Napa County Public Health officer. “The flu can look very similar to COVID-19 and can cause a fever, cough, body aches, chills, and other symptoms.”

Flu vaccination reduces the burden of flu, but also can preserve health care resources for care of patients with COVID-19. Drive-thru flu shots will be offered at five locations throughout the county, including Calistoga, St. Helena, Yountville, Napa and American Canyon.

No appointment is necessary and is free of charge. For a complete schedule and more information visit: www.countyofnapa.org/879/Free-Flu-Vaccine or call: 707-253-4270.

In addition to the flu shot, below are additional measures to stay safe: Stay home if you are sick, wash your hands, wear your mask, watch your distance and if you have symptoms, get tested for COVID-19