Napa County announces free flu and COVID-19 vaccine clinics

Napa County Public Health is partnering with Adventist Health/St. Helena Hospital Foundation Mobile services to provide flu and COVID-19 vaccine clinics starting Oct. 3 through Nov. 15. Booster shots will also be made available to eligible groups.

In an effort to prevent a "twindemic" of COVID-19 and seasonal influenza, the California Department of Public Health is urging Californians to get vaccinated against both the flu and COVID-19. Influenza and COVID-19 can cause similar symptoms, which include fever, cough, body aches, chills, and other symptoms.

“In addition to protecting yourself from getting sick, both vaccines can prevent you from spreading these infections to your loved ones and other people who are more likely to suffer from severe illness,” said Dr. Karen Relucio, Napa County Public Health Officer.

Flu and COVID-19 vaccines will be offered at eight locations throughout the county, including Calistoga, St. Helena, Yountville, Napa, and American Canyon. No appointment is necessary and vaccines are provided at no cost.

Face coverings are required at all vaccine sites and you must be symptom-free to get the shot.