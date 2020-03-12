Napa County announces health emergency as coronavirus cases mount in U.S.

In addition, the county Public Health Division is restricting visits to all local skilled nursing and long-term care centers - a step intended to safeguard elderly and infirm residents who are considered especially vulnerable to acute disease or death from the coronavirus.

“Changing our actions for a short period of time will save the life of one or more people you know,” Newsom said earlier in a press release. “That’s the choice before us. Each of us has extraordinary power to slow the spread of this disease. Not holding that concert or community event can have cascading effects — saving dozens of lives and preserving critical health care resources that your family may need a month from now.

"The people in our lives who are most at risk – seniors and those with underlying health conditions – are depending on all of us to make the right choice.”

Relucio did not recommend shutting down schools or colleges, but did ask school districts and community groups to cancel or postpone sporting events, non-essential travel, fairs and other gatherings.