Napa County announces new assistant county executive officer

Becky Craig, who has public and private sector experience, has been hired as assistant county executive officer, tasked with the development and administration of the County’s $500 million annual budget and also functions as the chief of staff for the County CEO.

Craig, who starts March 1, occupies the position formerly held by Assistant CEO Mary Booher who retired in December.

"Becky brings her experience as a former assistant city manager and finance director with the city of Elk Grove, and president/CEO of the Vacaville Chamber of Commerce to our organization,” Napa County CEO Minh Tran said in a news release.

“She will support 18 departments in presenting a balanced budget that is focused on our mission to advance the health, safety, and economic well-being of our community.”

While serving as president/CEO of the Vacaville Chamber of Commerce for six years, Craig oversaw advocacy, communications, connections, and promotions for the business community to improve the local economy. She also has worked with the County of St. Charles, Missouri.

"I look forward to using my extensive financial and management experience honed in the public and private sectors to serve the residents of Napa County,” she said.