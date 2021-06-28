Napa County announces new public information officer

The county of Napa has hired Danielle Adams to serve as its next Public Information Officer (PIO) beginning June 28, 2021. The PIO is tasked with coordinating public relations and community outreach activities with other divisions and departments and overseeing policies and procedures related to county boards, committees and commissions within the County Executive Office.

“Danielle’s breadth of communications experience will be an asset to Napa County and the community we serve,” said Minh Tran, county of Napa CEO. “Staff had the opportunity to work with her in her previous role during the COVID-19 pandemic where she was a valued partner to our team.”

Adams has 15 years of experience in communications at Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center, Cornell University, WASC Senior College and University Commission, Cisco, and Goldman Sachs. She has her B.A. in English/Creative Arts from University of California at Santa Cruz and her M.B.A. from Cornell University. She has studied classical voice extensively both at home and abroad, and has traveled to Israel, India, and Nepal as part of her humanitarian volunteer work.