Napa County announces new public information officer

The county of Napa has hired Danielle Adams to serve as its next Public Information Officer (PIO) beginning June 28, 2021. The PIO is tasked with coordinating public relations and community outreach activities with other divisions and departments and overseeing policies and procedures related to county boards, committees and commissions within the County Executive Office.
“Danielle’s breadth of communications experience will be an asset to Napa County and the community we serve,” said Minh Tran, county of Napa CEO. “Staff had the opportunity to work with her in her previous role during the COVID-19 pandemic where she was a valued partner to our team.”
Adams has 15 years of experience in communications at Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center, Cornell University, WASC Senior College and University Commission, Cisco, and Goldman Sachs. She has her B.A. in English/Creative Arts from University of California at Santa Cruz and her M.B.A. from Cornell University. She has studied classical voice extensively both at home and abroad, and has traveled to Israel, India, and Nepal as part of her humanitarian volunteer work.
“It has become abundantly clear to me over the past few years just how vital communications are to the well-being of a community,” Adams said. “I am thrilled to serve the local government of Napa County to support its goals of stewardship and service to all the people who live here and call it home.”
Adams replaces interim PIO Janet Upton, who has held the position since before the pandemic hit.
Tran added, “I would also like to extend our appreciation to Janet Upton for coming out of retirement to support the County during the COVID-19 pandemic and the 2020 wildfires. She will remain available to us to assist with any disasters that our community may face in the future.”