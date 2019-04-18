Napa County has created a spending list for money it is receiving from California’s higher fuel and vehicle taxes to smooth out roads.
Stretches of Silverado Trail, Soda Canyon Road, Mount Veeder Road, Silverado Trail, Partrick Road and Milton Road are among the unincorporated-area roads targeted for work in 2019 and 2020. Longer-range projects include fixing roads in Berryessa Highlands and Berryessa Estates in 2022.
Money is coming from Senate Bill One, which was passed by the state Legislature in 2017 and survived a recall attempt in the November 2018 elections. Californians are paying more at the pump and paying a vehicle fee in return for better roads.
The county Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved a Senate Bill One spending list for local unincorporated roads outside of cities. The county will receive $2.75 million in 2019-20, but is looking ahead to future payments as well and has a $15 million, five-year list. County officials expect Senate Bill One income to rise in coming years.
Supervisors had questions about the list of road projects submitted by the Public Works Department.
“I think we need to do a little more to justify why it’s these projects,” Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza said. “Because I have folks in my district saying it’s worse in Gordon Valley, it’s worse on Monticello Park.”
Napa County uses a pavement management system to identify priority projects that should yield the best value. Public Works Director Steven Lederer said the mix includes rebuilding some of the worst roads and doing preventative work on better roads so they don’t later have to be rebuilt at greater cost.
“The initial thought of, ‘Why don’t you fix the worst roads first?’ - well that doesn’t really work from a financial efficiency standpoint,” Lederer told supervisors. “You have to do a bit of both.”
This year's Silverado Trail project involves repaving the busy north-south Napa Valley road from Oakville Cross Road north to Skellenger Lane and from Yountville Cross Road to Oakville Cross Road. Lederer said the goal is to complete the job before Aug. 15 and crush.
Supervisor Diane Dillon said some of her constituents see Caltrans doing Highway 29 road work at night and wonder why the county can’t do the same for its repaving on busy roads such as Silverado Trail.
“The main factor is cost,” Lederer said. “Essentially, night work is 20 percent, 25 percent, 30 percent more expensive.”
For one thing, the county must pay overtime. Also, the Syar asphalt plant runs during the day and keeping the plant open at night costs more, Lederer said. Paying more for night work means less money for other road projects.
But repaving on Silverado Trail won’t be done during evening rush hour between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m., he said.
Road repairs are to be done along Mount Veeder Road and Dry Creek Road to the west of the city of Napa in 2020. These narrow roads are a bumpy ride in sections and they are popular with cyclists.
“I want to manage expectations here,” Lederer said, adding the county will do $150,000 of patching on Mount Veeder and Dry Creek roads. Road repaving will come later in the county's five-year road plan, he said.
Soda Canyon Road northeast of the city of Napa is to see patching done from Loma Vista Drive to the end in 2020. The lower, 1.5-mile section from Silverado Trail to Loma Vista Drive is to be repaved in 2021.
Napa County also receives about $7.7 million annually from the local Measure T half-cent sales tax for road maintenance. The county is spending some of this money in 2019 to repave an unincorporated neighborhood near Imola Avenue with such streets as Parrish Road, Mayfair Drive and London Way.
Also, the county is using Measure T money to help repair roads damaged in the 2017 storms. The storms caused rural road damage estimated at $30 million to $40 million at 37 sites. Eighteen repair projects remain.