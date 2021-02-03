Napa County announces protocols for giving people their second COVID-19 vaccinations

The CDC states that the data from clinical trials support this range, the county said.

Napa County hopes to be able to react rapidly as it secures additional doses and can resume first vaccinations, Upton said. "In the meantime, we urge you to continue to exercise all safety precautions and to continue to be tested as the opportunity arises," she said.

Napa County Public Health Officer Dr. Karen Relucio praised the county's partnership with St. Helena Hospital and the Foundation in helping establish the infrastructure to establish mass vaccination clinics. "They continue to partner with us as we pivot yet again to prioritize now limited vaccine supplies from the state as we prepare for our second dose tsunami,” she said.

“The St. Helena Hospital Foundation Mobile Health team is committed to ensuring everyone is receiving the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. We are honored to continue our partnership with Dr. Relucio and Napa County Public Health and provide these second doses as quickly as supply allows,” said Glen W. Newhart, president and CEO of the St. Helena Hospital Foundation