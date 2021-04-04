Napa County announces state will provide additional helicopter, firefighters for next wildfire season

Leaders with Napa County Fire and Cal Fire’s aviation unit are working on where to place the additional helicopter assigned to Napa County, officials said in the Saturday statement.

Napa County group proposes quick response, wildfire-fighting planes A local group is offering to base quick-response firefighting planes in Napa County to help prevent the next big wildfire.

In addition to the helicopter and crew members to be assigned to Napa County, Cal Fire also will base another 1,000-gallon helicopter at its Boggs Mountain base in Lake County in time for this year’s wildfire season, according to Napa County Fire Chief Geoff Belyea. That aircraft will be able to reach Napa County airspace in less than five minutes once airborne, he said in the Saturday announcement.

Despite the promise of stronger backup from California, advocates of a plan to base two small fixed-wing firefighting planes in Napa County said Sunday their proposal remains as critical to local safety as ever.

The environmental coalition Growers/Vintners for Responsible Agriculture seeks to have a pair of Fire Boss single-engine aircraft on local standby this year, with each craft able to scoop 800 gallons of water at a time from Lake Berryessa or Lake Hennessey and drop repeated payloads on a wildfire. The group is offering to rent the planes from a private contractor for six months and raise the $1.5 million fee if it can work out an agreement with Cal Fire.

