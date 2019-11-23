Charles Koch as been appointed to the Napa County Airport Land Use Commission.
The Napa County Board of Supervisors acted on Tuesday to fill a vacancy following a resignation. Koch has a pilot license.
"My family has resided in Napa nearly 35 years," Koch wrote to the county. "During that time, Napa has seen significant growth in both population and airport use. I feel that I can provide historical perspective and be part of reasonable and healthy growth in our community."
The Airport Land Use Commission has five county Planning Commissioners and two other members. Two members must have aviation experience. The commission reviews projects near local airports and flight paths.
In March, the Board of Supervisors appointed Kirsten Bartok Touw to the Airport Land Use Commission. Touw is no longer listed on the county website as being on the commission.