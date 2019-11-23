{{featured_button_text}}
Airport Land Use Commission

The Napa County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday appointed Charles Koch to the Napa County Airport Land use Commission.

 Barry Eberling, Register

Charles Koch as been appointed to the Napa County Airport Land Use Commission.

The Napa County Board of Supervisors acted on Tuesday to fill a vacancy following a resignation. Koch has a pilot license.

"My family has resided in Napa nearly 35 years," Koch wrote to the county. "During that time, Napa has seen significant growth in both population and airport use. I feel that I can provide historical perspective and be part of reasonable and healthy growth in our community."

The Airport Land Use Commission has five county Planning Commissioners and two other members. Two members must have aviation experience. The commission reviews projects near local airports and flight paths.

In March, the Board of Supervisors appointed Kirsten Bartok Touw to the Airport Land Use Commission. Touw is no longer listed on the county website as being on the commission.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Napa County Reporter

Barry Eberling covers Napa County government, transportation, the environment and general assignments. He has worked for the Napa Valley Register since fall 2014 and previously worked 27 years for the Daily Republic of Fairfield.