Napa County appoints new agricultural commissioner

Napa County announced the hiring of Tracy Cleveland as its next agricultural commissioner/sealer beginning April 5.

An 18-year veteran of the department, Cleveland has been acting as the interim agricultural commissioner since January.

The Agricultural Commissioner is tasked with promoting agriculture, protecting workers, the community and the environment. As the sealer of weights and measures, the position also promotes equity in the marketplace to protect consumers and businesses alike. This position is being filled behind Humberto Izquierdo who left Napa County in December.

"Tracy began her work with the County’s agriculture program back in 2003 and she has steadily taken on increasing responsibilities across department programs over the last 18 years,” said Napa County Board of Supervisors Chair Alfredo Pedroza. “I believe her experience in the program makes her an ideal candidate for the position.”

In addition to her 18 years of experience in the Napa County Agricultural Commissioner’s Office, Tracy holds a degree in Ecology from Sonoma State University. In 2016, she was promoted to the Assistant Agricultural Commissioner where she helped manage the daily operations of the office, providing oversight and administration of the many programs within the department.