Download Napa Valley Register news app today! Your story lives in the Napa Valley. Get in-depth stories from the Napa region and beyond – including news, sports, features and politics.

Napa County has named Ryan Alsop as its new county executive officer, pending Board of Supervisors approval of his contract on Tuesday.

The base salary in the proposed contract is $365,000 annually. The appointment would be effective Aug. 7.

Alsop, 52, most recently has served as chief administrator for Kern County. His government experience includes 20 years working with Los Angeles County and Long Beach.

"I am honored and privileged to join the exceptional team at Napa County as the county executive officer,” Alsop said in a Napa County press release that came out Thursday afternoon.

Alsop also worked as a private government relations consultant in Washington, D.C. after serving on the staffs of Rep. Stephen Horn and state Sen. Ken Maddy. He held government and public affairs positions at the Greater Bakersfield and Long Beach chambers of commerce, and served as director of external affairs in the office of then-Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger.

"Ryan's track record of transformative leadership, fiscal acumen and his commitment to delivering high-quality services align perfectly with our vision for Napa County,” Board of Supervisors chair Belia Ramos said in the county's statement.

The Board of Supervisors dismissed Napa County's previous CEO, Minh Tran, in July 2022. Planning, Building and Environmental Services Director David Morrison then agreed to serve as interim CEO until a new hire could be made.

The Napa Valley Register will further explore Alsop's appointment in an upcoming story.

PHOTOS: Inaugural Napa Cowboy Gathering Cowboy Gathering 2 Cowboy Gathering 1 Cowboy Gathering 3 Cowboy Gathering 4 Cowboy Gathering 5 Cowboy Gathering 6 Cowboy Gathering 7 Cowboy Gathering 8 Cowboy Gathering 9 Cowboy Gathering 10 Cowboy Gathering 11 Cowboy Gathering 12 Cowboy Gathering 13 Cowboy Gathering 14 Cowboy Gathering 15 Cowboy Gathering 16 Cowboy Gathering 17 Cowboy Gathering 18 Cowboy Gathering 19 Cowboy Gathering 20