A proposed Mathew Bruno Wines tasting room in the heart of Napa Valley amid Rutherford’s small commercial hub gained Napa County approval, though some nearby residents had traffic concerns.
The endeavor with tastings, sales and marketing events is to be located in an 1890s-era, Victorian-style house at 1151 Rutherford Road. The home is near Rutherford Grill, Elizabeth Spencer winery and other businesses.
It is also at the entrance to Grape Lane, a narrow, private road with several homes. Access to the tasting room parking stalls would be from Grape Lane, and that caused the controversy.
On Wednesday, the county Planning Commission approved the Mathew Bruno Wines tasting room after a hearing that lasted more than two hours.
“I did have a lot of concerns when I came in there today ... but I see that the applicant has come up with I think many, many solutions to the issues that have been brought up,” Commission chairperson Joelle Gallagher said.
Attorney Thomas Carey representing the Grape Lane Association asked the commission to postpone the matter. The commission declined.
The Bruno family uses grapes from throughout the area, primarily from Rutherford, and makes wine in the city of Napa. The family bought the Rutherford house with the idea of showcasing its wines close to the main fruit source, the Bruno application said.
“We knew this would be a great place for a family to enjoy our wines in a setting in Rutherford,” Anthony Bruno told the commission.
Mathew Bruno Wines tasting room asked to have up to 56 visitors daily. It asked to have two events per month for up to 30 guests each, plus two events annually for up to 200 guests each. The site is zoned for commercial uses.
Grape Lane residents raised a number of concerns. For example, they said cars would back out of the seven tasting room parking spaces along the Bruno property onto Grape Lane, causing safety issues.
Traffic consultant Peter Galloway, on behalf of the tasting room, said cars will back into parking spaces, so they leave pulling out onto Grape Lane driving forward. Signs will direct them to do so.
He didn’t foresee the tasting room traffic causing problems for Grape Lane drivers. The seven Grape Lane homes generate about 70 daily trips and seven peak hour trips, he said.
“Not what we would consider a significant amount of traffic. Very local,” he said.
A traffic study estimates Mathew Bruno Wines would generate 20 additional daily trips in the area.
Also, the applicants said the proposed tasting room will be like a lounge rather than a bar. They don’t foresee patrons coming and going quickly.
“This isn’t a Starbucks,” Galloway said. “They want people to come and they want people to stay for an hour to an hour-and-a-half.”
Among other things, Mathew Bruno Wines agreed to install a gate across Grape Lane beyond the tasting room to keep patrons from continuing down the road. It will work with Caltrans to have red curbs along Rutherford Road – which is also Highway 128 – near Grape Lane to improve sight lines.
“Please understand the input and feeback we have received has helped make this project better,” Commissioner Jeri Hansen said to an audience that included opponents to the tasting room as proposed.
Commissioner Dave Whitmer said change can be difficult. But, he said, he sees the applicant dealing with the neighborhood concerns.
Whitmer and Commissioner Andrew Mazotti praised the applicants for plans to improve the late 1800s house.
“I commend you guys for taking on historic rehab,” Mazotti said. “I’ve done it. It’s not easy.”