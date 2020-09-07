Napa County approves more visitors for 2 wineries

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Ballentine Vineyards and Hyde Estate Winery secured sizable visitor increases from Napa County, though not exactly what they originally proposed.

Both appeared before the Napa County Planning Commission last week. Both made the case that they need more visitors coming to their tasting rooms and marketing events to thrive in today’s winery world.

“We’ve tailored our program to make sure you don’t have a winery that is non-economical and is a dinosaur in the environment,” consultant Jeffrey Redding told commissioners on behalf of Ballentine Vineyards.

Several years ago, increased winery visitation was a hot issue among the public at Planning Commission meetings, with critics objecting to increased traffic and tourism potentially overshadowing agriculture. Not much controversy arose at this meeting.

Ballentine Vineyards came with a two-pronged request. The first was to legalize what is already happening at the winery. The county is allowing out-of-compliance wineries that step forward voluntarily to try to resolve the matter without penalties.

The winery along Highway 29 north of St. Helena is approved to have 640 guests annually, between tasting room visits and marketing events. It has actually been having 7,969 guests annually, a county report stated.