Napa County approves new Napa Wildlife Rescue home in Carneros

“It will help us be what we should be,” Napa Wildlife Rescue Board of Directors President John Comisky said. “It’s been a long time coming and now is the time I think to make it real.”

The only hiccup during the meeting was over water. The group applied to use up to a half-acre foot annually from a well, an amount that didn’t trigger a more extensive water availability analysis.

Group Vice President Carol Poole said that amount doesn't leave room to grow, given caring for more animals means using more water. She asked for permission to pump the same amount a house might use.

“I think that would be fair thing to do,” Poole said.

County officials said a single-family home uses between .5 and .75 acre-feet of water annually. But going for the higher amount would trigger a more involved, more costly water study to make certain neighboring wells wouldn’t be affected.

Graves told commissioners the area aquifer seems to be quite solid. In addition, the Los Carneros Water District is piping in recycled water to replace groundwater for irrigation, which lessens the demand for the area’s groundwater.