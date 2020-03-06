Napa County approves Oak Knoll hotel after looking at housing needs

Chuck Shinnamon of the Napa Housing Coalition said the $313,000, though a lot of money, is a drop in the bucket compared to housing need that would be generated by the new resort. The 1-percent affordable housing transient occupancy tax is about generating money for the future, he said.

“I think you have the ability to say, ‘You know, guys, you have to do better,’” he told the commission.

Gallagher agreed. When the developer offered to triple the $313,000 housing fee, she said she is appreciative but that the move went in the wrong direction.

“My concern isn’t that we don’t have enough money in the pot to be subsidizing,” he said. “It’s that we’re not building housing ... when hotels and other commercial operations step up and actually get the housing built, we get what we need.”

The city of Napa in 2018 required Pacific Hospitality Group to create at least 12 affordable housing units in return for approving a 253-room hotel. That is resulting in a 20-unit modular apartment complex on Old Sonoma Road.

“It absolutely can be done,” Gallagher said.