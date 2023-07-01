Stagecoach Vineyard bills itself as the largest contiguous vineyard in Napa Valley, and it has secured tentative Napa County approval to grow still larger.

The growth isn’t as much as owner E&J Gallo Winery wanted. But it might be too much for environmentalists concerned about new vineyards in the mountainous watershed.

Stagecoach Vineyard is more than 600 acres of vineyards on 1,333 acres in the mountains northeast of Yountville. Gallo proposed adding 91 acres of vineyard, which with roads and other features brings the total cleared area to 116 acres.

A tentative decision released by the county for the needed erosion control plan instead calls for an “increased preservation alternative.” That would be a 64-acre vineyard within an 84-acre cleared area.

Stagecoach Vineyard is located on a ranch amid volcanic soils with grasslands, manzanita, oaks and other vegetation. Elevation for the proposed project — called the Stagecoach North Soda Canyon Road Vineyard — is 1,660 to 2,140 feet above sea level.

Some think this area needs more protection than the tentative decision provides.

“We are disappointed by the county’s action,” said Frances Tinney of the Center for Biological Diversity. “In the midst of the climate crisis and the extinction crisis, Napa County needs to stop prioritizing vineyard conversions over protecting the county’s irreplaceable natural resources.”

The Center for Biological Diversity earlier this year appealed the erosion control permit for the proposed Le Colline vineyard to the Board of Supervisors. Tinney said the center has yet to decide whether to file an appeal in the Stagecoach case.

Gallo officials couldn’t be reached for comment on Friday.

But Jake Bricker, engineering manager for E&J Gallo Winery, wrote a March 29, 2021 letter to the county asking that the proposed 91 acres of additional vineyards not be shrunk.

“With the 91-acre vineyard addition, only 52% of the Stagecoach property will be vineyard, with much of the ranch permanently preserved as open space, consistent with the Gallo family’s commitment to preserving a significant portion of Gallo’s coastal properties in open space,” Bricker wrote.

Among other things, he said the draft environmental impact report for the project inappropriately emphasized county conservation policies over county policies aimed at preserving and expanding agriculture.

He pointed to a county general plan policy that calls agriculture and related activities “the primary land uses in Napa County.”

A county response in the final environmental impact report said that more than 90% of land in the county allows agricultural uses. Agriculture remains the “highest and best use.”

The response also talked about county conservation policies and the intent “to balance desires for environmental and agricultural sustainability.”

The smaller project would do such things as preserve an additional 245 holly-leafed ceanothus and 1,374 two-carpellate western flax, according to the environmental impact report.

Brian Bordona, interim county director of Planning, Building and Environmental Services, issued the Stagecoach erosion control plan tentative decision. It is to become final on July 10.

Erosion control plans do not require public hearings, but the public can submit comments. Thirteen agencies, groups and individuals did for the Stagecoach proposal.

Dr. Jan Krupp created Stagecoach Vineyard in the 1990s by clearing billions of pounds of volcanic rock. Gallo brought the property in 2017 for a reported $180 million.

