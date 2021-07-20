Napa County assessment roll hits record $45.5 billion

Still, the assessment roll value used to determine property taxes grows. Of that $1.48 billion increase, $560 million comes from the Proposition 13 inflationary increase on homes and other properties.

Voters by passing Proposition 13 in 1978 capped property tax increases on homes and other properties that don’t change hands at 2% annually. Tuteur said the increase for this roll is a little over 1%.

New non-residential construction added another $254.5 million in assessed value. The balance of the increase comes from change of ownership that reset Proposition 13 base years, and from new residential construction.

All five municipalities saw their total assessed value rise. The city of Napa’s rose 3.59%, American Canyon’s 4.18%, Calistoga’s 7.65%, St. Helena’s 3.4% and Yountville’s 0.9%, a county press release said.

Tuteur shared the assessment roll information with the county Board of Supervisors on Tuesday.

Board of Supervisors Chairperson Alfredo Pedroza said the assessment roll value is more than just a number. Property tax is one of the most stable revenue sources for Napa County.

"As assessment values go up, it means more revenue potentially for the county of Napa, which means we get to invest in our community," he said.